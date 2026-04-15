TCL Unveils TAB A1 Plus Tablet Now Available on Amazon

Immersive entertainment, premium design, and smart productivity features come together in TCL's latest Android tablet

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, today announced the immediate availability of the TCL TAB A1 Plus in the U.S. via TCL's Amazon store. The powerful new tablet is designed for immersive entertainment and smarter productivity. The TCL TAB A1 Plus brings a stunning large-screen experience, advanced AI features, and a sleek metal design to consumers who value great displays, even on the go.

Based on TCL's renowned display expertise, the TCL TAB A1 Plus features a large 12.2-inch, 2.4K resolution display, delivering vibrant color reproduction, precise contrast, and exceptional clarity. A smooth 120Hz refresh rate ensures fluid scrolling, seamless transitions, and more responsive interaction—ideal for streaming movies and TV shows, watching live sports, enjoying short-form video, or playing fast-moving games.

To match its expansive visuals, the TCL TAB A1 Plus is equipped with quad speakers that produce fuller, more dynamic sound. The result is a balanced audiovisual experience that feels more lifelike and engaging, whether users are watching at home or on the move.

Beyond performance, the TCL TAB A1 Plus stands out with a premium full metal unibody design that combines durability and portability with a clean, minimalist aesthetic—making it as stylish as it is practical for everyday use.

The tablet also integrates intelligent AI-powered features to optimize daily tasks and productivity. Google Gemini™ is built in to serve as a personal AI assistant for real-time support, while Circle to Search allows users to instantly find information by simply circling items on the screen. Additional embedded AI tools such as Writing Assist and Text Assist help streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and make everyday interactions smarter and more intuitive.

The tablet's refined User Interface further elevates the experience. TCL's Magic Hub keeps saved content organized in one central place for quick access, while Large Folders make it easier to manage apps and files. Faster activation of split screen and floating windows simplifies multitasking, allowing users to do more at once with greater ease and responsiveness.

With the launch of the TCL TAB A1 Plus, TCL continues to expand its comprehensive tablet portfolio—delivering devices that support deeper focus, immersive entertainment, and smarter productivity for modern lifestyles.

The TCL TAB A1 Plus is available now on Amazon for $299.99, making it easy for U.S. consumers to upgrade to a larger, smoother, and more intelligent tablet experience.

For more information or to purchase, visit TCL.com or Amazon.

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile (a TCL subsidiary) specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. For more information, please visit: https://us.tcl.com/.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL North America