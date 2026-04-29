TCOM Investor Alert: Trip.com Group Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing Monopoly Enforcement Risk: Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) during the period April 30, 2024 through January 13, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

TCOM ADSs lost $14.38 per share over two trading sessions in January 2026, a combined decline of approximately 19%, after China's State Administration for Market Regulation publicly accused the company of abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices. The Court has set May 11, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders with fiduciary duties to beneficiaries should consider the following:

Pension funds, endowments, and asset managers that acquired TCOM ADSs during the Class Period may have standing to seek appointment as lead plaintiff, which provides direct oversight of litigation strategy and settlement negotiations

Fiduciaries have an obligation to evaluate whether participation in securities recovery actions is in the best interest of plan participants and beneficiaries

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no out-of-pocket cost; counsel fees are paid only from any recovery, subject to court approval

Institutional investors with the largest financial interest in the relief sought typically receive preference under the PSLRA's lead plaintiff selection process

Failure to evaluate class action recovery opportunities may itself raise fiduciary questions for plan administrators

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The securities action alleges that Trip.com's annual filings framed anti-monopoly enforcement as a hypothetical risk, using language such as "could" be adversely affected, while the company's dominant market position and history of acquisitions, including the 2015 Qunar transaction, had already drawn regulatory attention. Chinese regulators in Guizhou and Zhengzhou had summoned online travel platforms, including Trip.com, over antitrust concerns months before the January 2026 probe became public. Portfolio managers who sized TCOM positions based on disclosed risk profiles may find those profiles were materially incomplete.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation strengthens the litigation process and helps ensure that recovery efforts reflect the full scope of harm suffered by all shareholders who relied on the company's public disclosures." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 on behalf of purchasers of TCOM securities during the Class Period.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP