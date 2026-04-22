TCOM Investor Alert: Trip.com Group Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Masking Antitrust Liability Exposure: Levi & Korsinsky

Critical Information: $14.38 Per-Share Loss Quantifies Alleged Investor Damages

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Trip.com securities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Trip.com ADSs lost $12.90 per share (17.05%) on January 14, 2026, closing at $62.78. The following day, shares shed another $1.48 (2.35%), settling at $61.30. Combined, purchasers absorbed a two-day erosion of $14.38 per ADS. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is May 11, 2026.

The January 14 After-Hours Repricing Event

Before the corrective disclosure, Trip.com's ADS price reflected what the lawsuit maintains was an artificially suppressed risk profile. The market priced Trip.com as though Chinese antitrust enforcement was a remote contingency rather than an active threat. On January 14, 2026, Bloomberg reported that SAMR had accused Trip.com of abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices. The market rapidly stripped the concealed risk premium from the share price.

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

The securities action asserts that the price decline was a direct consequence of the market absorbing information that had been withheld:

Trip.com ADSs traded at $75.68 before the disclosure and fell to $61.30 over two sessions, a cumulative decline of approximately 19%

The $12.90 single-day drop on January 14 represented the largest one-day loss for TCOM during the entire Class Period

The complaint contends that every dollar of artificial inflation was sustained by risk disclosures that framed antitrust enforcement using speculative language such as "could" rather than acknowledging active regulatory engagement

Guizhou and Zhengzhou regulators had already summoned online travel platforms, including Trip.com, months before the corrective disclosure

Purchasers at any point during the Class Period allegedly overpaid because the true probability and severity of SAMR enforcement was concealed

How the Market Repriced TCOM Shares

The lawsuit maintains that when SAMR's formal accusation became public, the market did not react to new business deterioration. Revenue had not changed. Bookings had not declined. Instead, shareholders absorbed a sudden repricing of regulatory risk that the filing states should have been reflected in the stock price throughout the Class Period. The gap between disclosed risk and actual risk is the alleged measure of artificial inflation.

Join the Trip.com recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The magnitude of Trip.com's two-day decline suggests the market viewed this antitrust enforcement as a material development that should have been communicated to investors far earlier." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP