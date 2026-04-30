TCOM Lawsuit Alleges Misrepresentations Regarding Active Antitrust Scrutiny - TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED Investors Face Losses Amid Multi-Day 19% ADS Price Decline: SueWallSt

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Anti-Monopoly Enforcement Risk

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Trip.com securities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Trip.com ADSs plunged $12.90 per share (17.05%) on January 14, 2026, with an additional $1.48 per share (2.35%) decline the following day, after Bloomberg reported that China's State Administration for Market Regulation had launched an antitrust probe into the company. Investors have until May 11, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged Anti-Monopoly Enforcement Acceleration

An online travel platform operating as the dominant player in China's travel booking market cannot treat regulatory scrutiny as a hypothetical future possibility when enforcement activity is already escalating against it, the lawsuit contends. Trip.com's SEC filings framed anti-monopoly risk in conditional terms, stating that its business "could" be adversely affected. Yet as the complaint details, enforcement was not speculative. Months before the formal SAMR investigation announcement, regional regulators in Guizhou and Zhengzhou had already summoned Trip.com and other travel platforms over antitrust concerns and alleged violations of rules against imposing unfair restrictions on merchants.

Regulatory Management and the Qunar Acquisition Legacy

The filing states that Trip.com's 2015 acquisition of Qunar, a competing travel platform, sits at the center of the regulatory exposure. Trip.com's own annual reports acknowledged that the Qunar transaction and its business cooperation arrangements with Qunar could be deemed violations of the PRC Anti-Monopoly Law. The penalties for such violations are severe: fines of up to 10% of annual sales revenue, orders to cease concentration activities, or mandated unwinding of prohibited transactions. Despite these acknowledged risks, the action claims, management presented them as uncertain possibilities rather than as an active and accelerating enforcement concern.

Alleged Anti-Monopoly Impact by the Numbers

The SAMR accused Trip.com of "abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices," as alleged in the complaint

in the complaint In August 2025, Guizhou's market regulator summoned five online tourism platforms to discuss potential antitrust concerns, the lawsuit chronicles

In September 2025, Zhengzhou's market regulator summoned Trip.com specifically for alleged violations related to unfair merchant restrictions

violations related to unfair merchant restrictions The PRC Anti-Monopoly Law permits fines of up to 10% of a company's prior-year sales revenue for prohibited concentrations

Trip.com's Qunar acquisition in 2015 remained under regulatory uncertainty for over a decade, as detailed in the action

Two consecutive trading days of losses totaled $14.38 per ADS, bringing shares to $61.30

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the trajectory of regulatory enforcement that was already underway against Trip.com in multiple Chinese provinces." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Get more information about this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com