TCS Becomes Technology and Innovation Partner to New York's New Terminal One at JFK Airport

TCS will strengthen the digital foundation for the new airport terminal, creating a next-generation guest experience that drives airline cost efficiencies and raises the bar for international travel at JFK

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, to shape the world's most advanced airport experience.

As the strategic technology and innovation partner to the New Terminal One, TCS will support the delivery of an intelligent, digitally-enabled guest experience at the new terminal, delivering cost efficiencies to airlines and transforming international travel at JFK, the largest global gateway to the United States.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Drawing from its track record of reliably managing complex systems and creating personalized, engaging guest experiences, TCS will help lay the digital foundation for the New Terminal One, enhancing terminal-wide decision-making for efficient airline operations and a seamless guest experience. TCS will support all technology systems at the terminal, including passenger processing systems, AI-driven IT operations, infrastructure management, enterprise application support, and cybersecurity services.

Under the partnership, TCS will help develop a next-generation airport operations and guest experience spanning digital infrastructure, AI-enabled IT operations, and innovation initiatives. Developed with TCS' Cognix™ and ignio™ solutions, the solutions will provide the New Terminal One and its partner airlines end-to-end visibility and proactive management of key components of the guest experience—from passenger processing and baggage handling to terminal security. This will pave the way for lower operating costs for airlines and a more efficient travel experience for their passengers.

Jennifer Aument, CEO, The New Terminal One, said, "New York City and global travelers deserve an international airport terminal that offers an extraordinary experience. With TCS as our technology partner, we look forward to the New Terminal One earning its place among the world's best, delivering a transformational guest experience for our partner airlines and their customers, while setting new standards in airport operations and innovation."

Amit Bajaj, President – North America, TCS, said, "Airports are evolving into dynamic consumer ecosystems where operations, hospitality, retail, and personalization work together in real time. Our partnership with New Terminal One is about helping build that future. As a gateway to the world's most iconic city – New York, it is designed from the ground up to exceed the growing expectations of global travelers. AI will facilitate a seamless and reliable passenger experience and help evolve New Terminal One into a state-of-the-art experiential zone that will attract global travelers and keep them engaged in exciting new ways."

As the new international terminal at JFK, the New Terminal One is uniquely positioned to redefine what a modern airport can be, transforming a transportation gateway to a platform for operational excellence, elevated service, experiential retail and personalized engagement.

This partnership rests on the expertise of TCS' Travel, Transport, and Hospitality (TTH) practice which helps global airlines, hotels, and logistics providers build resilient, interconnected ecosystems. By leveraging AI, cloud-native environments, and prescriptive analytics, TCS enables clients to modernize legacy systems, optimize operations, and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences.

About New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a top 5-star Skytrax rating.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence, and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long-term partnerships with its clients. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon, and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

For more information, visit www.tcs.com

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SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK