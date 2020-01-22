TCS Education System Announces Business Entrepreneur Bela Gandhi as Newest Board Member

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Education System's Board of Trustees has unanimously voted for business entrepreneur Bela Gandhi to serve as its newest board member for a term of 3 years, which began in October 2019.

As an organization that strives toward continuous progress, TCS Education System's Board of Trustees believes Gandhi will be a perfect fit for the current culture, while adding a new voice and fresh insight through her media experience.

"The key to developing a dynamic board is to bring expertise from diverse backgrounds and industries to the table, all aligned with taking an organization to the next level — wherever that may be," says TCS Education System Board Chairman Edward Bergmark, Ph.D. "Bela emulates those essential ideals that will bring new and fresh perspectives to TCS."

A change-maker in the online dating space and founder of Smart Dating Academy, Gandhi is looking forward to working with individuals who also value innovation and finding progressive solutions.

"I realized what I wanted to do in the dating world did not exist. Nobody could hire me to do it for them because there was nobody doing it in this way – so I created my own path," Gandhi says. "It's a kindred devotion to risk-taking, entrepreneurship and progressive ideals that excited me to serve on the TCS board. I hope to bring my innate creative thoughts forward as the organization enters its next stage of continued growth."

After spending some time in the corporate world, Gandhi made a significant career shift and decided to follow her passion for matchmaking and providing dating advice by founding Smart Dating Academy. Smart Dating Academy takes a unique approach to the online dating sphere by not only providing people with matchmaking opportunities, but also equipping them with knowledge and tools they can use to make better decisions in their dating life. In a world of many options for online dating, Gandhi is proud to provide something unique.

Gandhi graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a dual degree in finance and German. Following graduation, Gandhi joined her family's chemical and manufacturing company, before branching out to create Smart Dating Academy in 2009.

Based in Chicago and founded by higher education visionary Dr. Michael Horowitz in 2009, TCS Education System currently partners with six colleges and universities in five states. Each school that works with TCS keeps its unique identity, but is an essential part of the network of support and cross-college cooperation known as The Community Solution. By collaborating with its partner schools and leveraging shared vision and economies of scale, TCS empowers institutions to transform students' experience and advance their success, while enhancing community and social impact. Board members of TCS Education System include leaders in education, business, health care and more. For more information visit https://www.tcsedsystem.edu/about-tcs-education-system/board-of-trustees/ .

TCS Education System (TCS) is a nonprofit system of colleges that was launched in 2009 to advance student success and community impact. Currently, the System spans six colleges, campus locations across 12 cities, and a community of more than 30 global academic partners to fulfill the aspirations of 9,000 students annually. The TCS model provides its colleges with the scale of resources necessary to succeed, including admissions and enrollment operations, finance and accounting, information and learning technology, marketing, strategic planning, compliance and legal services, human resources, and global engagement among other areas of professional expertise. The System was founded on the belief that by sharing administrative resources and allowing colleges to concentrate on providing students with quality, social change-focused education, it can give each member of its collective community the power to change the world. TCS colleges include The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law, Dallas Nursing Institute, Saybrook University, and Kansas Health Science Center. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

