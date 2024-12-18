TDengine Expands Industrial Data Offerings in 2024, Achieves 2x Revenue Growth

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine, the time-series database designed for the Industrial IoT, announced today strong business growth in 2024, building and maintaining momentum among industrial customers looking to modernize their data infrastructure. The past twelve months have seen continual enhancements to TDengine's core offerings, adapting even more closely to the needs of traditional industry.

"TDengine's increasing adoption over the past year clearly illustrates the value our products deliver to industrial enterprises," said Jeff Tao, founder and CEO of TDengine. "Going forward, we will continue to release innovative solutions to make industrial big data accessible, valuable, and affordable."

Key accomplishments in 2024 include the following:

Zero-code connectors for AVEVA Historian, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle Database, MySQL, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL, making it easier than ever to consolidate data in TDengine.

New solutions for the renewable energy industry and for key applications like predictive maintenance and vibration analysis, helping industrial enterprises accelerate digital transformation.

ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 compliance, further demonstrating TDengine's commitment to data security.

Reached 250 paid customers across all industries and over 600,000 open-source downloads.

Doubled revenue growth year over year, all of which came from industrial customers.

Thanks to its high performance and efficient data storage, TDengine's comprehensive solution for consolidating and processing operations data has become a top choice of forward-thinking industry leaders. The coming year will witness a number of exciting and groundbreaking product releases from TDengine, bringing revolutionary technology to the industrial sector and further assisting customers in deriving the most value and insight from their data.

About TDengine

TDengine™ is a time-series database purpose-built for Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT. It enables real-time ingestion, storage, analysis, and distribution of petabytes of data per day, generated by billions of sensors and data collectors. With TDengine making big data accessible, valuable, and affordable, digital transformation has never been easier. Learn more at tdengine.com.

