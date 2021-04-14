TDIndustries Celebrates 75 Years of Servant Leadership and Trusted Partnerships

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries, Inc. (TD) celebrates 75 years of excellence through servant leadership and trusted partnerships as the premier mechanical construction and facility services contractor. Founded as Texas Distributors in Dallas, TX in 1946 by Jack Lowe, Sr. the founder's son Jack Lowe, Jr. joined Valerie Sokolosky for a special segment podcast, "Doing it Right!" as a kick-off to TD's 75th anniversary.

"TDIndustries is celebrating 75 years, and I know without a doubt that dad would be so proud of the Partners who have helped make this brand feel like home," shares Jack Lowe, Jr., former TDIndustries CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Though our roots are planted here in Dallas, it's incredible to see how much we've grown to a vast portfolio of geographies – all thanks to our wonderful customers who have trusted us over the years to support them with critical building services."

For 75 years, TD's employee-owners have provided innovative services that support a building's total life-cycle needs, from engineering and construction to service, maintenance and integrated facilities management; with safety and quality as our priority. Serving various industries, including aviation, commercial/office buildings, education, entertainment/hospitality, government facilities, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, sports, data centers, multi-family and essential institutions, TD operates throughout the Southwest.

Projects include: DFW Airport- Terminal A, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Houston Community College, Arizona State University-Block 12, Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park, Houston First, Texas Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center, Memorial Hermann Heart & Vascular Institute, Yuma Regional Medical Center Emergency. Cook Children's Medical Center, Insys Therapeutics, American Airline Center, Dickies Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, AT&T Stadium, Baylor's McLane Stadium, ExxonMobil Campus, The McKenzie and more. To view a comprehensive list of TD projects, visit tdindustries.com/projects.

With a motto of "At the Heart of Your Building", TD is also at the heartbeat of our communities. Charitable partnerships with United Way and Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary in Dallas, TX (named for TD's Founder) are two of several organizations that employees have been supporting for decades. In addition, TD geographies in other areas of Texas and Arizona support Meals on Wheels, American Heart Association, Arizona Child Crisis Center, Ronald McDonald House and Bike Build just to name a few.

TD has earned numerous industry awards, safety and culture awards, including recognition for 21 consecutive years as FORTUNE Magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For®." TD's foundation of servant leadership is supported by building and maintaining trusting partnerships, a fierce safety culture, the celebration of diversity and the passion for pursuing excellence. Customers can trust TD to deliver quality and sustainability on all projects.

To learn more about our 75-years, visit tdindustries.com and follow @TDIndustries on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT TDINDUSTRIES

Celebrating 75 years of servant leadership and excellence, TDIndustries, Inc. (TD) is the premier full-service mechanical company serving the Southwest. TD was founded by Jack Lowe Sr. and has been finding solutions for customers' needs with innovative ideas and cost-saving solutions since 1946. With locations in Texas (Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland), Arizona (Tucson, Phoenix) and Colorado (Denver), TD is well-positioned to meet customers' needs and exceed their expectations on any project regardless of size, complexity, or location, within budget, and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com .

