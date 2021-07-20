TDIndustries Celebrates 75 Years With Historical Sporting Arenas

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries, Inc. (TD) is celebrating 75 years as a premier facilities service and mechanical construction company based out of Dallas, Texas. TD has a long history of working on complex construction projects from data centers and hospitals to offices, apartment complexes, healthcare facilities and educational institutions. Stadiums and arenas stand out by providing community gathering places for fans to connect and create lifelong shared experiences.

TD's exponential growth throughout the Southwest has provided opportunities for TD to engage in design-build efforts, service, maintenance, facilities, plumbing, prefabrication and more when taking on powerhouse sporting arenas like the National Football League's AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Building trusting relationships along the way is what has led to TD's longtime partnerships with customers – many of whom are still engaging TD for on-site service and maintenance even after the construction process is complete.

"It has been a true privilege and honor to be part of developing stadiums across the country where friends and families can gather together for unforgettable experiences and memories," said TD Chief Executive Officer, Harold MacDowell. "We're proud of our essential role in creating these beautiful and functional community spaces that allow returning fans and concert-goers to stay cool and comfortable."

Most recently, TD completed the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field located in Arlington, Texas. The stadium features a retractable roof and almost 2 million pounds of sheet metal ducting to air-condition the stadium. Other notable TDIndustries sports stadiums and arenas include:

Ballpark at Arlington ( Arlington, Texas ) – 1994

( ) – 1994 Reckling Park ( Houston, Texas ) – 2000

) – 2000 American Airlines Center ( Dallas, Texas ) – 2001

) – 2001 State Farm Stadium ( Glendale, Arizona ) – 2006

) – 2006 AT&T Stadium ( Arlington, Texas ) – 2009

) – 2009 McLane Stadium ( Waco, Texas ) – 2014

) – 2014 Mercedes-Benz Stadium ( Atlanta, Georgia ) – 2017

) – 2017 Dickies Arena ( Fort Worth, Texas ) – 2019

) – 2019 Globe Life Field ( Arlington, Texas ) – 2020

TD is leading facility service and mechanical construction efforts throughout the Southwest – valuing engagement directly with the customer to deliver tailored, high-efficiency and high-quality products and solutions. To learn more about TD's inclusive culture, pre-eminent projects and more, visit tdindustries.com.

ABOUT TDINDUSTRIES

Celebrating 75 years of servant leadership and excellence, TDIndustries, Inc. (TD) is the premier facilities service and mechanical construction company serving the Southwest. TD has been finding solutions for customers' needs with innovative ideas and cost-saving solutions since 1946. With offices in Arizona, Colorado and Texas, TD is well-positioned to meet customers' needs and exceed their expectations on any project regardless of size, complexity, or location, within budget, and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com.

