TDK AND GOODYEAR ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE TIRE INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGIES

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

09 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

The two companies aim to develop a collection of sensors and related technologies for use in vehicles and tire applications

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced a collaboration to advance next-generation tire solutions with the goal of accelerating the development and adoption of integrated intelligent hardware and software into tires and vehicle ecosystems.

Together, the organizations plan to bring a robust tire sensing system to market, combining TDK's software, sensor and electronic component expertise with Goodyear's know-how in tire development, intelligent solutions and industry trends.

"As the automotive industry continues to technologically advance, so too does the need for real time intelligence from the road to the tire to the car. This alliance will have the joint benefit of accelerating both technology and customer access to the highest performance sensor technology in the market," said Jim Tran, general manager, Americas HQ and deputy general manager, Technology & Intellectual Property Center, TDK Corporation. "We look forward to this collaboration with Goodyear, a worldwide market leader in the automotive segment."

The two industry leaders are in the process of conducting market research and technical exploration for a joint solution that delivers actionable insights improving vehicle performance, safety and efficiency.

"Working with influential organizations like TDK is essential to further innovate in the intelligence space. TDK's expertise in the sensor and electronics space will be instrumental in maximizing the utility of what a tire can provide," said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, Global Operations and Chief Technology Officer, Goodyear. "We are driving toward a mobility future where vehicles themselves are smarter, safer and more sustainable. Collaborations like this one can play a critical role in achieving these objectives."

Both TDK and Goodyear will demonstrate their latest technologies and system solutions at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas (TDK - Central Hall (LVCC) Booth 20521, Goodyear – West Hall (LVCC) Booth 4917).

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2023, TDK posted total sales of USD 16.1 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide. www.tdk.com 

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

