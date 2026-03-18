TE Connectivity named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 12th year

GALWAY, Ireland, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has been named among the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, placing the company among the leaders defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

TE is one of only five companies representing the electronics and components industry. It is the 12th year in a row that TE has earned this recognition.

TE Connectivity has been recognized by Ethisphere for 12 consecutive years.

"TE has always been and remains committed to the highest ethical standards. Every day, our 90,000 employees work to secure TE's place as a trusted partner to our customers and a leader in our industry. Their commitment strengthens our culture, supports our long-term performance, and positions us to continue advancing the technologies that make the world safer, sustainable, productive and connected," said CEO Terrence Curtin.

A key part of TE's governance practices is a comprehensive training and awareness program to help all TE employees be involved in upholding the company's core values. In the past year, TE hosted more than 142,000 ethics and compliance training sessions and more than 99% of TE's employees completed the global Guide to Ethical Conduct training. Also in 2025, TE strengthened its ethics and compliance program to better align with leading practices, integrated emerging technologies into risk management and strengthened reporting channels.

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure and resourcing; written standards; training, awareness and communication; risk assessment and auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline and incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental and social impact.

"As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance and governance programs are built for better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair.

To learn more about TE's corporate responsibility strategy, visit te.com/responsibility.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc