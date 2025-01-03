TE Connectivity named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13th year

GALWAY, Ireland, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors, has earned recognition from the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for its ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices for the 13th consecutive year.

"It is important to all of us at TE that we have a positive impact on the world around us," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "We continue to prioritize sustainability in our products and practices to drive future growth and help us work toward a better tomorrow."

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index analyzes more than 13,000 companies around the world using the Corporate Sustainability Assessment framework. TE's inclusion places it in the top 10% of the largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index, based on long-term economic, governance, environmental and social criteria.

Over the past year, TE's near-term greenhouse gas reduction targets across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 were validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative, a leading standard-setting body, as strong enough to mitigate climate change. TE has successfully reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 72% since 2020. Additionally, more than 77% of the company's energy comes from renewable sources.

For more information on corporate responsibility at TE and to view the most recent corporate responsibility report, visit TE.com/sustainability.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 9,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 130 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

