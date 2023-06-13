Teacher Creates Deep Thinking Moments During Social Media Class

News provided by

National Heritage Academies

13 Jun, 2023, 07:18 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students around the nation delight in the latest social media trends, whether it's dancing, lip-synching, or sharing thematic memes throughout the day. But one teacher at a National Heritage Academies (NHA) school in North Carolina decided to develop a class to increase students' critical thinking skills when it comes to posting and scrolling through their favorite social apps.

Beth Miller, a language arts teacher at Rolesville Charter Academy in Rolesville, N.C., developed the lesson plan with an interest in covering three major areas: How does social media affect mental health and society, and how is it used by advertisers?

What she learned in posing some tough questions to her students regarding social media content and usage was startling.

"They didn't really care about how social media changed their brains or affected their mental health," Miller said, adding that they see social media as just one more part of their everyday existence. Students really dug into the effects of social media content through a project that challenged them to create a company, invent a product, and then market it via social media.

Miller wanted them to learn about the different audiences they could expect to find on social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and others. Then, they needed to explain how they planned to use social media to promote the fictional product.

"I asked them about their target audience, because if you're selling to middle-aged moms, TikTok's probably not your jam, you're going to need to go to Facebook. Then they had to explain to me how they would place products with influencers. We also discussed how companies learn what buyers want."

Students then learned about ways advertisers gather information about them, which was an eye-opener for the students.

"They were like 'wait, every time I Google something, Google just sells that to people and that's how all these ads show up?' They were surprised about it. We looked at the terms of service for TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, and I said, 'alright, let's go through these with a highlighter. Every time you think this company is getting access to something you didn't know about, mark it.' That was the part they cared about. Not the mental and emotional effects but their privacy."

It wasn't Miller's goal for students to delete their social media accounts. What she wanted them to do was think. Think about what they're swiping through and why.

She also learned things about her students that were beneficial to her teaching style.

"If I can just get my students to have that second thought about something they see, hear, or read, we're making progress. They so easily want to stop at their first thought, believe that's the way things are, and move forward. But if I can just get them to that second thought, then I have succeeded."

National Heritage Academies (NHA) is a network of 100 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 65,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies

Also from this source

'Behave with Care' Philosophy Helps Schools Finish Year on a Positive

Personalized Learning is a 'Mindset Shift' Focused on Needs, Pace of Students

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.