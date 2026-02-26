Teachers Federal Credit Union and Corridor Platforms Announce Intent to Launch Precision CUSO to Expand AI-Driven Credit Decisioning for Credit Unions Nationwide

Precision CUSO's AI-powered decisioning platform enables approval automation, scalability, and long-term competitiveness

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. and HAWORTH, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the United States with more than $9.9 billion in assets and over 472,000 members nationwide, and Corridor Platforms, a leading provider of decision intelligence automation and governance software, today announced their intent to launch Precision CUSO, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) created to deliver advanced approval automation and AI-driven credit decisioning capabilities to credit unions across the country.

Precision CUSO will provide institutions with access to sophisticated decisioning technology that helps modernize lending and member engagement without sacrificing governance, compliance, or data ownership. The solution enables credit unions to automate credit approvals, streamline decision workflows, and apply data-driven insights at scale, empowering them to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving financial services landscape.

Precision CUSO offers credit unions a hosted decision intelligence platform that supports custom underwriting, automated compliance controls, and built-in governance. Credit unions can develop and refine decisioning strategies using their own member data, while also integrating existing in-house or third-party models. These models and strategies are continuously tested and optimized through a disciplined governance framework, including champion-challenger testing, reducing manual intervention, improving consistency, and enabling faster, more personalized member experiences as needs and behaviors evolve.

By leveraging a centralized decision analytics infrastructure developed in collaboration with Teachers Federal Credit Union, Precision CUSO connects data across core banking systems, loan origination platforms, bureau data, and other third-party sources to enable a holistic, real-time view of each member, supporting smarter decisions at every stage of the relationship.

"Our partnership with Corridor Platforms has helped transform how we make decisions and serve our members," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "With Precision CUSO, we are extending those same capabilities to credit unions nationwide — providing the tools to automate approvals, scale responsibly, and compete both today and well into the future, while staying grounded in the cooperative values that define our industry."

"The pressure on credit unions to modernize has never been greater," said Manish Gupta, CEO of Corridor Platforms. "Precision CUSO represents a 'by credit unions, for credit unions' solution that combines the innovation of AI-driven decisioning with the governance, transparency, and member-centric values that define the credit union industry. In an AI-first world, we have collaborated closely with Teachers Federal Credit Union to build a solution that allows credit unions of all sizes to innovate, grow, and meet the changing needs of their members with confidence."

For additional information and future updates on Precision CUSO, visit www.precisioncuso.org.

About Teachers Federal Credit Union

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.9 billion in assets and over 472,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 32 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

About Corridor Platforms

Corridor Platforms is a leading provider of proprietary decision workflow governance and automation software for AI and GenAI. The company's decisioning platform was created by a team of highly seasoned banking professionals with experience leveraging the most advanced analytics, big data and AI capabilities for decisioning in regulated industries. Corridor Platforms Inc. is majority owned by its founders, with additional investment from EXL Services and Oliver Wyman. For more information visit www.corridorplatforms.com.

