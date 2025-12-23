TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION DONATES $50,000 DURING ITS 2025 SEASON OF GIVING

The 2025 Season of Giving supports Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Long Island Cares, Inc., and Paws of War

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union , one of the largest credit unions in the United States with more than $9.9 billion in assets and over 467,000 members nationwide, has concluded its annual Season of Giving campaign by awarding $50,000 to three nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

Teachers Federal Credit Union presenting the $25,000 donation to Paws of War

Launched on Giving Tuesday, the Season of Giving campaign invited members and the broader community to participate in an online vote to help determine how the $50,000 contribution would be distributed. Following thousands of votes, Teachers is proud to announce the 2025 recipients:

Paws of War – Awarded $25,000 to support U.S. veterans, first responders, and rescued animals through life-changing programs and services.

– Awarded $25,000 to support U.S. veterans, first responders, and rescued animals through life-changing programs and services. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital – Awarded $15,000 to support its mission of providing world-class pediatric care and advancing research for children and families.

– Awarded $15,000 to support its mission of providing world-class pediatric care and advancing research for children and families. Long Island Cares, Inc. – Awarded $10,000 to further its efforts in addressing hunger and food insecurity across Long Island.

"We are proud to extend our support to three incredible nonprofit organizations whose work is making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "The Season of Giving campaign reflects the power of collective generosity — bringing our members and communities together to direct resources where they are needed most. It is a meaningful way to close the year and extend support to those who rely on these vital services."

The Season of Giving campaign is one of many initiatives through which Teachers demonstrates its ongoing commitment to community stewardship. Throughout the year, the credit union dedicates time, talent, and resources to nonprofit organizations that advance education, health and human services, research, and economic development. Signature efforts include Teachers Federal Credit Union's annual charity golf tournament benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®, as well as its sponsorship of American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks nationwide.

Through strategic giving, volunteerism, and long-standing partnerships, Teachers Federal Credit Union remains dedicated to strengthening the communities it serves and making a positive, lasting difference in the lives of others.

For more information about Teachers Federal Credit Union, please visit www.teachersfcu.org .

Teachers Federal Credit Union

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.9 billion in assets and over 467,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 32 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg is a leader in children's health care, combining a legacy of compassionate care focused solely on children since 1926 with the innovation and experience of one of the world's leading health care systems. The 259-bed teaching hospital stands at the forefront of discovery, leading groundbreaking research to cure and prevent childhood diseases while training the next generation of pediatric experts.

Long Island Cares, Inc.

Founded in 1980 by Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and social activist Harry Chapin, Long Island Cares, Inc. provides nutritious, culturally relevant food to food-insecure Long Islanders and their families, while addressing the root causes of hunger. The organization annually distributes more than 16 million pounds of food to more than 330 food pantries, churches, soup kitchens, shelters, senior-living centers, veterans' facilities, and other community organizations. Food is also distributed at its six First Stop Food Pantries, strategically located to reach underserved communities across Long Island. As Harry Chapin said, "To know is to care, to care is to act, to act is to make a difference." Long Island Cares exists to make these words a reality.

Paws of War

Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to honor and support veterans, active military members, and first responders through services that enrich their lives. These services include the rescue and training of service dogs, adoption of companion animals, rescue of animals from overseas war zones, and other essential programs that assist our nation's heroes. Since 2014, Paws of War has rescued more than 5,000 animals—many cared for by U.S. troops serving abroad—and safely brought them to the United States. The organization has provided more than 950 veterans and first responders with service and support animals and has facilitated the adoption of more than 800 animals.

