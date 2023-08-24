TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION ANNOUNCES SECOND YEAR AS THE PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY'S MAKING STRIDES OF LONG ISLAND

News provided by

Teachers Federal Credit Union

24 Aug, 2023, 17:50 ET

Teachers Adds Support as a Silver Sponsor of the Eastern Long Island and Tampa Walks on 30th Anniversary of Making Strides

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the United States with $9.7 billion in assets and more than 460,000 members, is proud to return for its second year as the Presenting Sponsor of American Cancer Society's Making Strides of Long Island. With a corporate pledge of $50,000, the credit union is kicking off an organizational-wide fundraising effort to help the American Cancer Society support breast cancer survivors, thrivers, and caregivers nationwide.

"Teachers Federal Credit Union is proud to play a meaningful role as Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides of Long Island, supporting the nation's largest and most impactful breast cancer movement," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "We are excited to build on what we accomplished in 2022 and make even further strides in 2023."

The 2023 Making Strides of Long Island event will be held at Jones Beach State Park on October 15, 2023. To further demonstrate its commitment to the cause, Teachers is also the Silver Sponsor of the American Cancer Society flagship events Making Strides of Eastern Long Island on September 30 and Making Strides of Tampa on October 28. To join Teachers at a Making Strides event or to make a donation, visit the Teachers Making Strides event page.

"We are thrilled to have Teachers Federal Credit Union back as the Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides of Long Island, the number one Making Strides event in the country," said Katie Goepfrich-Schafer, Executive Director of Long Island Market, American Cancer Society. "2022 was the strongest year yet for Making Strides, and with the support from Teachers, we know we can do even more this year."

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has united communities in the fight against this deadly disease and for 30 years has funded breakthrough research, 24/7 support for breast cancer patients and their families, and access to lifesaving screenings. With the support of the community and organizations like Teachers, 65,000 participants joined Making Strides of Long Island to raise more than $2 million toward breast cancer research. In 2022, Teachers collectively raised $110,000 and was the top fundraising organization for the event.

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION:
Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.7 billion in assets and more than 460,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 33 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY
The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

SOURCE Teachers Federal Credit Union

Also from this source

TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION DONATES $200,000 TO COHEN CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.