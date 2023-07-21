TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION DONATES $200,000 TO COHEN CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER

Funds Will Support Life-Saving Medical Equipment, Clinical Care, and Research

QUEENS, N.Y., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union , one of the largest credit unions in the United States with $9.5 billion assets and more than 460,000 members, proudly presented Cohen Children's Medical Center with a $200,000 donation. The funds will support the hospital's greatest needs, including life-saving medical equipment, clinical care, and research. Presented at Cohen Children's Medical Center by Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union, the funds were accepted by Carolyn Quinn, Executive Director at Cohen Children's Medical Center, and Dr. Jose Prince, Surgeon in Chief at Cohen Children's Medical Center and star of the Netflix show 'Emergency NYC.'

Photographed left to right: Dr. Jose Prince, Chief of Pediatric Surgery of Cohen Children's Medical Center, Theresa Nolan, Associate Executive Director Peri operative Service, Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center, Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union, and Carolyn Quinn, Executive Director of Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

"At Teachers, we are passionate about making a difference in our communities," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "We are honored to support Cohen Children's Medical Center in providing critical care to children. Together, we can bring hope to the children who need it most."

Cohen Children's Medical Center has been rated the number one children's hospital on Long Island for 2023-2024 by US News and World Report. The hospital serves more than 1.8 million children in New York City boroughs, Nassau and Suffolk counties, and beyond.

The donation was part of the ongoing partnership between Teachers Federal Credit Union and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® , a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds and increasing awareness for local children's hospitals nationwide. The credit union's recent organizational-wide fundraising campaign, which included the inaugural Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Tournament, raised over $400,000 to support hospitals nationwide.

Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals have raised funds to help provide care for children across the country. The non-profit provides 32 million patient visits for 12 million kids each year. Teachers has been supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals since 2021.

ABOUT COHEN CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER

Cohen Children's Medical Center is a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center dedicated to providing the very best care to meet the special needs of children, from premature babies to adolescents. Their 206-bed hospital opened in 1983 as the New York metropolitan area's only hospital designed exclusively for children. Today, they are the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State treating more than 450,000 children in New York City boroughs, Nassau and Suffolk counties, and beyond. Cohen Children's was ranked for the 16th year as one of the "Top Children's Hospitals" in nine subspecialties and recently received the ANCC Magnet Prize award for their Bee Mindful program, a service personalized to the uniqueness of a special needs patient. Cohen Children's doesn't just treat the child but the whole family! Cohen Children's is a member hospital of Northwell Health system which also includes 23 hospitals and 830 outpatient facilities throughout Long Island, Westchester and New York City.

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION'S PHILANTHROPIC EFFORTS:

Committed to community stewardship by way of charitable giving and volunteer efforts, Teachers focuses efforts on supporting non-profit organizations that promote education, human services, economic development and research. In 2022, Teachers supported over 100 charitable organizations with more than $550,000 and over 2,200 volunteer hours.

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION:

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.5 billion in assets and more than 460,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 33 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

SOURCE Teachers Federal Credit Union