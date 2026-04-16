Teachers Federal Credit Union Expands Orlando Presence with New Lake Mary Branch, Growing Florida Footprint to Three Locations

The new location reflects a record growth year and a deepening commitment to Central Florida communities

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the nation's largest credit unions with $9.9 billion in assets and more than 470,000 members, today announced the opening of its newest branch, serving the Orlando area, located in Lake Mary, Florida.

Teachers Federal Credit Union has opened a branch in Lake Mary, Florida. The Lake Mary branch is built to serve members at every stage of their financial journey, from day-to-day banking needs to the more complex decisions that shape their future.

The Lake Mary branch, the credit union's third Florida location, represents the latest milestone in a period of significant expansion for Teachers. In 2025, the credit union opened new locations in Naples, Florida, and Holbrook, New York, with additional expansion planned in Florida and a relocation and expansion of its Farmingville, New York branch later in 2026.

This momentum extends beyond physical growth. In 2025, Teachers surpassed $1.65 million in philanthropic contributions, underscoring its commitment to strengthening the communities it serves. Together, these efforts reflect a disciplined approach to growth that prioritizes long-term impact alongside expansion.

"The Lake Mary branch is a reflection of our vision to expand into markets where we can deliver meaningful value," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "As we expand our footprint, we remain focused on helping members build a stronger financial future through smart solutions, personalized guidance, and the advantages of a member-owned, not-for-profit institution."

The new branch is built to serve members at every stage of their financial journey, from day-to-day banking needs to the more complex decisions that shape their future. This opening represents a continued investment in Teachers national growth strategy and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to members across the country.

Located at 850 South Sun Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746, the new branch is now open and welcoming new and existing members.

For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

About Teachers Federal Credit Union

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.9 billion in assets and over 470,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 33 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

SOURCE Teachers Federal Credit Union