Teachers Federal Credit Union Introduces New Campaign Highlighting the Power of Smart Financial Decision Making

New York baseball legend Mike Piazza stars in a new television spot that brings the brand's "Where Will Smart Take You?" message to life

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the nation's largest credit unions with $10 billion in assets and over 472,000 members, today announced the launch of a new series of television, digital, and social media advertisements as part of its Where Will Smart Take You campaign.

Teachers Federal Credit Union launched new TV, digital, and social ads today, expanding its "Where Will Smart Take You" campaign with a spot starring Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza. Speed Speed

Originally introduced in 2024, Where Will Smart Take You represents the evolution of Teachers Federal Credit Union's brand messaging and reflects the organization's commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. Through personalized support, innovative products, and tailored financial guidance, Teachers helps individuals and families navigate life's milestones with confidence. More than a tagline, Where Will Smart Take You invites members to imagine what is possible when they have the right financial partner by their side.

The latest campaign includes several new advertisements, one featuring Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, an iconic figure in New York sports history.

"As our organization continues to grow, our focus remains on helping members build strong financial futures," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "Where Will Smart Take You reflects our commitment to helping members achieve their goals, whatever they may be. These new campaign spots highlight how Teachers supports members through every stage of their financial journey, helping them achieve their financial goals."

"Teachers Federal Credit Union has been a trusted financial partner for decades," said Mike Piazza. "I am proud to be part of a campaign that encourages individuals and families to think about their future and the opportunities that can come from making smart financial decisions."

The campaign is currently running across television, digital, and social media, reinforcing Teachers Federal Credit Union's commitment to empower all individuals and families with the tools, resources, and guidance they need to achieve their financial goals.

To learn more about Teachers Federal Credit Union or to become a member, please visit www.teachersfcu.org.

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION:

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with $10 billion in assets and over 472,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 33 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

SOURCE Teachers Federal Credit Union