Teachers Federal Credit Union Raises Record $1.1 Million for Children's Miracle Network®

Fourth Annual Golf Tournament and Fundraising Efforts Drive Record-Breaking Support for Children and Families Across the Country

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the nation's largest credit unions with more than $10 billion in assets and over 474,000 members, is proud to announce a record-breaking fundraising achievement of more than $1.1 million for Children's Miracle Network®, supporting children and families receiving care at children's hospitals across the country. The milestone brings the organization's total fundraising support for Children's Miracle Network to more than $3 million since 2023.

In photo (left to right): Dr. Meghan Martin (@DrBeachGem), Danielle Calhoun, Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union, and Dr. Jose Prince of Cohen Children's Medical Center at the 2026 Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Tournament benefiting Children's Miracle Network.

This year's record-breaking fundraising was driven by Teachers Federal Credit Union's Fourth Annual Golf Tournament, the largest golf fundraiser benefiting Children's Miracle Network in the Northeast. The tournament welcomed nearly 200 attendees from across the country and was held on June 3, 2026, at Westhampton Country Club in Westhampton Beach, New York.

"We are honored to continue supporting Children's Miracle Network and the extraordinary work they do for children and families," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "Surpassing $1.1 million in fundraising is a remarkable milestone and reflects the generosity and commitment of our employees, members, and business partners. Together, we are helping provide critical care, life-saving treatments, specialized equipment, and essential services that make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families."

Beyond fundraising, Teachers employees actively support Children's Miracle Network through volunteer initiatives designed to bring comfort and encouragement to children receiving care. Employees participated in projects such as creating no-sew blankets, assembling craft supply kits, and supporting donation drives that help brighten the experiences of young patients and their families.

"Partnerships, like Teachers Federal Credit Union, help us make big change for all kids," said Aimee Daily, President & Chief Executive Officer at Children's Miracle Network. "The dedication and generosity demonstrated through this annual tournament reflect the 'people helping people' philosophy that defines credit unions. By uniting to raise funds for local children's hospitals, we help elevate possibilities and ensure kids have every chance to grow up strong. We are deeply grateful for their continued support and collective impact."

The organization's support of Children's Miracle Network is part of a broader commitment to giving back through charitable investments, volunteerism, and community partnerships. In 2025 alone, Teachers contributed more than $1.6 million to 120 nonprofit organizations, logged more than 3,500 volunteer hours, and supported organizations focused on education, health and human services, economic development, and research.

For more information, visit: https://www.teachersfcu.org/about/community.

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION:

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with $10 billion in assets and over 474,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 33 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS ® :

More than 12 million kids enter a Children's Miracle Network Hospital across the United States and Canada each year. To provide the best care for kids, children's hospitals rely on donations and community support, as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover the cost of care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® has helped fill those funding gaps by raising more than $9 billion. For more information, visit: https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/.

SOURCE Teachers Federal Credit Union