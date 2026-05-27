Teachers Federal Credit Union Invests in the Future of Work with Renovated Headquarters

State-of-the-art renovation reflects investment in people, innovation, and a "Best Place to

Work" culture

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the nation with $10 billion in assets and over 474,000 members, announced the completion of a comprehensive renovation of its Hauppauge, New York headquarters, designed to support its continued growth and deepen its commitment to employees.

The renovation introduces modern collaborative environments, enhanced security and technology infrastructure, and new amenities designed to support employee well-being, connection, and innovation.

The newly transformed space reflects Teachers' belief that investing in employees is fundamental to delivering exceptional service to its members. The renovation introduces modern collaborative environments, enhanced security and technology infrastructure, and new amenities designed to support employee well-being, connection, and innovation.

"At Teachers, we believe that when we invest in our people, we strengthen everything we do," said Brad Calhoun, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "This transformation is more than a workplace enhancement; it reflects our growth mindset, our commitment to innovation, and our focus on creating an environment where employees thrive."

This milestone marks the next phase in Teachers Federal Credit Union's multi-year transformation. With an open charter that enables membership expansion nationwide, the organization has expanded its reach while investing in modernizing technology, enhancing digital capabilities, and diversifying its footprint.

The headquarters renovation reflects this broader evolution, aligning the workplace with Teachers' strategy and continued growth.

The redesigned headquarters features a variety of new spaces, including:

Collaborative work areas designed to foster teamwork, creativity, and cross-functional engagement.

A dedicated Innovation Lab to accelerate new ideas, technology development, and forward-thinking solutions.

A state-of-the-art fitness center supporting employee health and wellness.

A game room and social spaces designed to encourage connection and team building.

Enhanced security systems and access controls, along with video surveillance and emergency response capabilities that support safety, business continuity, and operational controls.

Advanced technology infrastructure designed to support a modern, digital-first workplace, including upgraded meeting rooms with enhanced conferencing capabilities, improved display technology, and updated workplace tools that enable greater collaboration, connectivity, and efficiencies

These updates are part of the credit union's broader strategy and represent an investment in its people, workplace, and future growth—helping attract, develop, and retain top talent while enabling teams to deliver best-in-class member experiences.

Creating a strong employee experience remains central to Teachers Federal Credit Union's culture and guiding principles, including its commitment to being a "Best Place to Work." The headquarters renovation brings that commitment to life by creating an environment that enables productivity, fosters innovation, and strengthens connections across the organization.

"As we continue to grow membership across the United States, it is essential that our workplace evolves alongside our organization," Calhoun added. "The investment in our headquarters ensures our team has the tools, spaces, and support they need to succeed today while positioning us strongly for the future."

The headquarters transformation marks an important milestone in Teachers Federal Credit Union's transformation journey, reinforcing its commitment to employees, members, and the future.

For more information about Teachers Federal Credit Union, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

About Teachers Federal Credit Union

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with $10 billion in assets and over 474,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 33 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

SOURCE Teachers Federal Credit Union