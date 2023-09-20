TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION MAKES HOMEOWNERSHIP MORE AFFORDABLE FOR ACTIVE-DUTY SERVICEMEMBERS AND VETERANS

VA Home Loans Offer Flexible Guidelines and Exclusive Features for Military Families   

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the United States with $9.7 billion assets and more than 460,000 members, is proud to now offer VA Loans to help active-duty military, veterans, and surviving spouses maximize their benefits, minimize costs, and find the home they deserve.*

"It is our honor to serve those who serve our country," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "With competitive rates and no limit on the loan amount, our hope is to put more servicemembers and veterans across the country into their dream homes."

Benefits of a Teachers VA Home Loan include:

  • 100% financing1
  • No maximum loan amount2
  • Flexible underwriting3
  • Servicing for the life of the loan
  • No mortgage insurance
  • No prepayment penalties
  • Dedicated and personalized service throughout the homebuying journey

This new VA loan offering further exemplifies the commitment Teachers Federal Credit Union has to active-duty servicemembers and veterans. Over the past year, Teachers has proudly supported Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization that serves injured veterans, their families, and caregivers, as well as the United Veterans Beacon House, an organization that provides housing and physical and mental health programs for veterans and their families.

Visit teachersfcu.org, for more information about Teachers Federal Credit Union.

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION:
Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.7 billion in assets and more than 460,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 33 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

* Subject to credit approval and underwriting conditions. VA loans are subject to the borrowers' eligibility as determined by the US Department of Veteran Affairs. Terms and membership conditions apply. Contact Teachers Federal Credit Union for more details. Equal Housing Lender. Teachers NLMS #4011530. Insured by NCUA.

1. Qualified Veterans with their full entitlement can borrow up to county limit with no down payment. Veterans who have one or more active VA loans or who defaulted on a previous VA loan may be required to make a down payment. Product features subject to approval. Available for purchase loans only.

2. Veterans seeking to obtain what are commonly referred to as "jumbo" loans, or Veterans living in higher-cost markets, will no longer be subject to the Federally-established conforming loan limit maximums. The amount of the loan will be determined on available entitlement and the location of the property. See www.benefits.va.gov.

3. All loans are subject to credit and property approval.

SOURCE Teachers Federal Credit Union

