TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION RAISES MORE THAN $140,000 TO SUPPORT AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY'S MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER

Funds Raised Will Support Life-Saving Research and Essential Programs for Breast Cancer Survivors, Thrivers, and Caregivers

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers), one of the largest credit unions in the United States with $9.7 billion in assets and more than 470,000 members, reaffirmed its commitment to serving the community by partnering with the American Cancer Society and raising over $140,000 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

"We take great pride in our efforts to support the communities we serve, and with one in eight women in the United States diagnosed with breast cancer, we are steadfast in our commitment to helping the American Cancer Society provide care to those affected by this disease," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "This year, Teachers had the privilege of sponsoring three Making Strides events in New York and Florida, and we are honored to play a role in helping the American Cancer Society exceed its fundraising goals."

Making Strides of Long Island, which took place on Sunday, October 15, is the largest Making Strides event in the country. Teachers proudly returned for the second year as the Presenting Sponsor of the event, with more than 300 Teachers employees participating in the walk and fundraising. In 2023, the walk helped raise a total of $2.25 million for the fight against breast cancer.

"We were elated to have Teachers Federal Credit Union back for the second year as the Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides of Long Island," said Katie Goepfrich-Schafer, Executive Director of Long Island Market, American Cancer Society. "The Long Island Walk is the number one Making Strides event in the country, and with Teachers as our presenting sponsor for the past two years, we have experienced our strongest events to date."

In addition to its support for Making Strides of Long Island, Teachers Federal Credit Union served as the Flagship Sponsor of Making Strides of Eastern Long Island on September 30 and Making Strides of Tampa on October 28.

Teachers Federal Credit Union is committed to its community stewardship year-round by sharing its time and resources with non-profit organizations that support education, research, health and human services, and economic development. For more information on Teachers community initiatives, please visit teachersfcu.org/about/community .

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org .

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION:

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.7 billion in assets and more than 470,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 32 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

SOURCE Teachers Federal Credit Union