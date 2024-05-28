TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION RAISES MORE THAN $600,000 FOR CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS®

Second Annual Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Outing Raises Thousands for Children and Families Across the Country

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union , one of the largest credit unions in the United States with $9.8 billion assets and more than 460,000 members, successfully raised more than $600,000 through fundraising efforts and its Second Annual Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Tournament benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® . Together with sponsorships from partners including TruStage and Fiserv, as well as donations from Teachers employees and members, funds raised will directly benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and its mission to provide life-saving treatments to children across the country.

Second Annual Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Outing Raises Thousands for Children and Families Across the Country Post this Teachers Federal Credit Union successfully raised more than $600,000 through fundraising efforts and its Second Annual Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Tournament benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The Second Annual Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Tournament benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals took place on Thursday, May 16, at Westhampton Country Club in Westhampton Beach, NY. More than 150 attendees joined Teachers to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®, making this event the largest of its kind for the non-profit in the Northeast.

"We are proud to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and their essential role in providing critical care to children across the country," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "We are thankful to our partners, members, and teammates for playing a role in raising over $600,000 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. We look forward to continuing these efforts for many years to come."

Since its founding in 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® has raised funds to provide care to children, facilitating 38 million patient visits annually for 12 million kids. Teachers Federal Credit Union has been supporting the organization since 2021, and its first annual golf tournament raised $400,000 in 2023 - bringing the credit union's two year combined fundraising total to over $1,000,000.

"Our efforts to provide support to families wouldn't be possible without our partners like Teachers Federal Credit Union," said Nick Coleman, Director of Partnerships, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to extend a huge thank you to Teachers and its members who have once again made a lasting impact with their golf tournament and fundraising efforts."

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION'S PHILANTHROPIC EFFORTS:

Committed to community stewardship by way of charitable giving and volunteer efforts, Teachers focuses efforts on supporting non-profit organizations that support education, human services, economic development, and research. In 2023, Teachers supported over 85 charitable organizations with more than $800,000 and over 2,500 volunteer hours.

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION:

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.8 billion in assets and more than 460,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 30 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS ®:

More than 10 million kids enter a Children's Miracle Network Hospital across the United States and Canada each year. To provide the best care for kids, children's hospitals rely on donations and community support, as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover the cost of care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® has helped fill those funding gaps by raising more than $8.5 billion. For more information, visit: https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/

SOURCE Teachers Federal Credit Union