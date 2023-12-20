TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION'S ANNUAL SEASON OF GIVING CAMPAIGN CONCLUDES A YEAR-LONG GIVING EFFORT RESULTING IN OVER $800,000 IN DONATIONS TO CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Teachers Federal Credit Union concluded the year with its annual Season of Giving campaign by donating $50,000 to three outstanding non-profit organizations

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union , one of the largest credit unions in the United States with $9.7 billion assets and more than 460,000 members, proudly concludes its third annual Season of Giving campaign, donating $50,000 to three non-profit organizations. The campaign, which launched on Giving Tuesday, brings the credit union's total 2023 charitable giving contribution to more than $800,000 across 75 non-profit organizations.

Pictured from left to right are Brad Calhoun, President & CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union, Dr. Wanqing Iris Zhi, MD, PhD, Assistant Attending, Breast Medicine Service, Regional Care Network Medical Site Director, Commack Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Cornelia Melendez, Nurse Leader, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Between November 28 and December 4, Teachers turned to its members and community to vote on the distribution of its Season of Giving funds. With thousands of votes from across the nation, Teachers is thrilled to announce the results of this year's campaign:

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center receives $25,000 to support its mission to end cancer for life.

receives to support its mission to end cancer for life. Tunnel to Towers Foundation receives $15,000 to support its mission of providing mortgage-free homes to families of Gold Star recipients and fallen first responders with young children.

receives to support its mission of providing mortgage-free homes to families of Gold Star recipients and fallen first responders with young children. Ronald McDonald House receives $10,000 to support its mission to offer comfort, care, and support to families with children facing illnesses worldwide.

"Closing out a year highlighted by record-breaking charitable giving and volunteerism, Teachers is proud to donate $50,000 to three incredible non-profit organizations," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "Aligned with our guiding principle of building a strong community, this initiative reinforces our credit union's dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of our members, and the communities we serve."

The Season of Giving campaign is just one of the ways Teachers gives back to the communities it serves throughout the year. Committed to its community stewardship year-round, Teachers shares its time and resources with non-profit organizations that promote education, health and human services, research, and economic development. Throughout 2023, Teachers donated over $800,000 to more than 75 non-profit organizations across the country.

For more information on Teachers community initiatives, please visit teachersfcu.org/about/community .

ABOUT TUNNEL OF TOWERS FOUNDATION

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good," by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. For more information, visit: www.t2t.org

ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE

The mission of RMHC is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. Guiding us in our mission are our core values: Lead with compassion. For more information, visit: www.rmhc.org

ABOUT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. For more information, visit: www.mskcc.org

