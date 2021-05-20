Teaching Strategies Recognized as Top Transformational Company in Education Technology

BETHESDA, Md., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, has been named to The GSV EdTech 150, a list that recognizes the world's leading, most transformational education technology companies. Teaching Strategies, which was chosen from among 2,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies, is one of the very few EdTech companies focused on early childhood education to make the prestigious list.

"Now, more than ever, we need trusted, research-based solutions that can support families, caregivers, teachers, and administrators in their roles to develop our children's academic, social-emotional, physical, and cognitive skills," said Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. "Teaching Strategies is proud to be recognized globally for our work in supporting education daily to give our youngest learners a strong foundation that sets them up for lifelong success."

GSV launched its inaugural list of leaders in education technology in 2020 with the EdTech 50, and with rapid growth in the sector, increased this year's list to 150. GSV estimates the 150 companies together reach approximately 3 billion people—close to half of the global population—and generate approximately $20 billion in revenue.

"Congratulations to Teaching Strategies for being selected for the GSV EdTech 150," said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV. "When we launched the EdTech 50 last year, none of us knew the impact that a global pandemic would bring to education. COVID-19 brought 1.6 billion learners online overnight, ushering in the dawn of digital learning, and those we recognize today certainly met the moment. Teaching Strategies has responded to unprecedented demand and growth with what GSV calls Weapons of Mass Instruction—and we look forward to seeing what you do next."

To arrive at its listing, GSV evaluated more than 2,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies across several factors:

VC or PE-backed private companies in Digital Learning, excluding companies that are public or have filed to be public;

Companies that are post-Series A in their development with the exception of bootstrapped companies that have achieved meaningful scale with $10+ million in revenue; and

Organic top line growth at over 30 percent.

The selection is determined by GSV's internally developed scoring system that applies scores across several KPIs including revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach and margin profile.

The GSV EdTech 150 list is evenly distributed among three major groups: Life-Long Learning, Higher Ed, and K-12. K-12 leads with 33 percent of the top 150 companies, with another 13 percent in blended K12/Higher Education companies. Workforce Learning and Adult Consumer learning together account for 37 percent, with Higher Education at 14 percent and Early Childhood at 3 percent.

To see the full list of companies selected to the GSV EdTech 150, please visit www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150 .

About Teaching Strategies

With a strong belief that a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 40 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 270,000 classrooms and have served more than 15 million children across the globe. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

About ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is an annual event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV connecting leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. The 2020 Summit welcomed over 15,000 attendees from more than 135 countries, including leading educators, innovators, investors, strategists, foundation leaders, media, and policy makers across the "Pre-K to Gray" global education and skills sectors. Previous keynote speakers include, President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Common, Justice Sandra Day O' Connor, Richard Branson, John Legend, President Vincente Fox, Gloria Steinem, and Howard Schultz, among others.

SOURCE Teaching Strategies