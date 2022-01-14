Teaching Strategies Recognized For Growth and Impact, Named on GSV EdTech 150 List

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, has been named to the GSV EdTech 150, a list of the world's most transformative growth companies in digital learning, for the second consecutive year.

Teaching Strategies, which was chosen from over 3,000 companies revolutionizing the world of education technology, is just one of a handful of early childhood education companies to make the prestigious list.



"In the face of our public health crisis, policymakers, educators, and families are relying on Teaching Strategies to help them more effectively harness innovations in learning science, and technology, to support the whole-child development of our youngest learners including academic, physical, cognitive, and social-emotional skills. Over the last year, we've continued to demonstrate our commitment to the field—investing in new technology, expanding our suite of solutions, and advancing new research," said Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. "We are proud to be recognized again for our impact."

GSV launched the list of education technology leaders in 2020 with the EdTech 50. Due to rapid growth in the sector, necessitated by a global pandemic and continued remarkable technological evolutions, the list increased to 150 in 2021. In 2022, the sector shows no signs of slowing down with the 150 companies selected for this year's list collectively experiencing revenue growth in the high double digits. GSV estimates that together these 150 companies reach roughly 3 billion people—almost half of the global population—and generate approximately $20 billion in revenue.

Learn more about the GSV EdTech 150 and the selection process here.

"As the global pandemic continues to drive learners online, more and more companies are innovating in the digital learning space—making it increasingly competitive for companies to make the top 150. We evaluated over 3,000 companies globally this year," said Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "The way GSV sees it, Ed is on The Edge, and increasingly more companies have the ideas, know-how, and talent to transform the world and provide all people equal access to the future. We know these companies are well-equipped to help us achieve that goal, and we look forward to watching them do so."

To arrive at its listing, GSV evaluated more than 3,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private for-profit companies that met the following criteria:

VC or PE-backed companies in Digital Learning, excluding public and nonprofit companies

Companies that have achieved meaningful scale, and primarily, but not exclusively, those that are post-Series A in their development

Companies experiencing strong, organic top-line growth

The final selection is determined by GSV's proprietary scoring system, which applies scores across several KPIs such as revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile.

The GSV EdTech 150 is distributed across three major sectors: Life-Long Learning, Higher Ed, and K-12. Life-Long Learning (inclusive of Workforce Learning and Adult Consumer Learning) is the leading sector with 42% of the GSV EdTech 150 falling within the category, with an additional 5% of companies serving the Life-Long Learning and Higher Ed blend and another 3% serving both K-12 and Life-Long Learning. Together K-12 and Early Childhood account for 27% of the list, while companies in the Higher Ed sector account for just 5% and 9% of the GSV EdTech 150 serve a blend of the two. Excitingly, more companies are serving all sectors than ever before, with 9% of the GSV EdTech 150 serving all three major sectors.

See the full GSV EdTech 150 at www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150 .



About Teaching Strategies

Driven by research that shows a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 40 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 270,000 classrooms and have served more than 15 million children across the globe. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III and backs innovative entrepreneurs around the world in the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning. GSV manages over $675 million in global EdTech investments. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Course Hero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Photomath, Quizizz, Lead School, Brightchamps, and ClassPlus, among others.

