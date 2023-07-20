TeachTown's Adapted Curriculum, enCORE, Yields Impressive Student Outcomes

WOBURN, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum software for students with moderate to severe disabilities, proudly underscores the effectiveness of its standards-based, adapted curriculum, enCORE. In a rigorous 6-month study of enCORE Elementary in a K-5 self-contained classroom, students gained, retained, and generalized targeted ELA and Math skills.

"enCORE boasts a strong foundation of evidence-based practices that have consistently proven to be effective for students with moderate to severe disabilities," shares Margaret Onisick Lawless, chief product officer, TeachTown. "Designed with measurable student outcomes in mind, enCORE is structured to flow through a gradual release of responsibility, appropriately challenging students as they are guided from exposure to mastery."

The participating teacher in the enCORE study successfully delivered grade-aligned academic content and individualized instruction to meet the diverse learning needs of all students in the K-5 self-contained classroom. The research findings document: 

  • Students generalized nearly ALL ELA and Math skills at follow up probes
  • 92% mastery of targeted Math skills
  • 89% mastery of targeted ELA skills
  • 84% implementation fidelity (typical research standard is 80% or higher)
  • 100% of teachers, students and parents were satisfied or very satisfied with enCORE.

"The results prove what we already knew - enCORE delivers real, measurable results for our students with moderate to severe disabilities," shares Richard Becker, chief executive officer, TeachTown. "We are deeply committed to the academic and personal success of the students we serve, and our highly skilled curriculum team of BCBAs, PhDs, SLPs, and veteran educators recognize how our complex students learn best."

Learn more about TeachTown's K-12 standards-based, adapted curriculum, enCORE.

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

