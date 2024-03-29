TeachTown's enCORE and VP of Curriculum & Research Are Named Finalists in The EdTech Awards 2024

WOBURN, Mass., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, is pleased to announce that its K-12 standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, has been named a finalist in 2 categories of the EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2024: Curriculum and Instruction Solution and Personalized Learning Solution. Additionally, TeachTown's Vice President of Curriculum & Research, Caitie Marks, M.Ed., BCBA, has been recognized as a finalist in the EdTech Author/Speaker or Podcaster category of the EdTech Leadership Awards 2024.

"Warm and hearty congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2024 finalists and winners—very, very well done! The barriers education technology leaders have overcome in the last few years to make it to where they are today — well, that's a cause for celebration!" said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

Celebrating its 14th year, the U.S.-based program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in EdTech – and those who soon will be. The EdTech Awards recognizes people for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring EdTech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

Richard Becker, CEO, TeachTown, shares, "It is a tremendous honor for our TeachTown team to receive triple recognition in The EdTech Awards 2024. Our K-12 standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, is driving a nearly 70% student growth rate between pre- and post-test scores nationally, and with Caitie Marks at the helm, it is no surprise. Caitie's expertise and passion has been instrumental in shaping enCORE. She deeply understands the evolving needs of our most complex learners and her commitment to fostering innovation, combined with her practical experience, has significantly impacted both TeachTown and the broader educational community."

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

