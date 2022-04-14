TeachTown's enCORE is named EdTech Awards Cool Tool Finalist 2022. Tweet this

Celebrating its 12th year, the U.S.-based EdTech Awards program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in education technology – and those who soon will be.

"As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. Rivero continues, "The future-focused work they do is inspired by the infinite potential of all people to learn and thrive. It's pushed forward by the human spirit. It's the light that even through the darkest times always shines through."

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities.

