Teal Health and WashU Medicine Collaborate to Expand Cervical Cancer Screening in Underserved Communities

New Pilot Study Brings At-Home HPV Self-Collection Kits to Women Directly Through Trusted Community Events Across Illinois and Missouri

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teal Health, the virtual women's health company on a mission to eliminate cervical cancer in the U.S. with the first FDA-authorized at-home screening option, today announced a research collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Through the SCORE Initiative, a project to increase uptake of recommended cancer screenings led by Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, the collaboration launches a new pilot study to evaluate a community-based distribution approach to cervical cancer screening focused on women who have fallen out of touch with the healthcare system, screening, and routine preventive care.

The pilot study will evaluate whether offering at-home HPV (human papillomavirus) self-collection kits through trusted community events, including health fairs, food banks, and local wellness initiatives across Illinois and Missouri, can increase cervical cancer screening participation among women who are overdue for screening. The study will also help researchers better understand how innovative, patient-centered screening models can close persistent gaps in preventive care access.

"This collaboration is about rethinking how healthcare reaches women," said Kara Egan, CEO and co-founder of Teal Health. "For too long, cervical cancer screening hasn't had the flexibility to easily fit into many women's lives. Through this study, we're testing a different model, one that brings screening into trusted community spaces and meets women where they are. This is how we build a future where cervical cancer prevention is truly accessible to everyone."

The Institutional Review Board-approved study will evaluate two different pathways for participation: one where women independently enroll using a QR code, and another where on-site navigators assist with real-time enrollment and education during community events. Researchers will assess kit return rates, telehealth completion, follow-up care engagement after abnormal results, and overall participant experience.

The findings are expected to provide important insights into how health systems, Medicaid programs, academic medical centers, and community health organizations can scale at-home cervical cancer screening to better serve underserved populations nationwide.

"This collaboration with Teal Health gives us a real-world lens into what it takes to reach women who've fallen through the cracks of the traditional screening system," says Michelle Silver, PhD, ScM, an epidemiologist and health services research member at Siteman and associate professor in the Division of Public Health Sciences at WashU Medicine. "The data and learnings from this pilot could help shape future approaches to cervical cancer prevention far beyond the St. Louis region."

"Our team is thrilled to integrate Teal Health's at-home screening into our prevention efforts here in Rolla, Missouri," says Nicole Miller, BSN, RN, an oncology nurse navigator from Phelps Health, a Siteman Cancer Network member. "This collaboration enhances the high standard of care we provide by offering a comfortable, private option for those who prefer it. It's a significant step forward in our mission to ensure cervical cancer prevention is accessible to every woman in our community."

The research collaboration marks another important step forward in Teal Health's broader mission to eliminate cervical cancer by expanding access to modern, patient-centered screening options. Through collaborations with health systems, academic institutions, Medicaid programs, employers, and community organizations, Teal Health is working to ensure every woman has access to life-saving cervical cancer screening, wherever she is. To learn more about Teal Health, visit getteal.com .

About Teal Health

Teal Health is a woman-led company on a mission to improve women's healthcare experiences – starting with the first FDA-authorized vaginal self-collection device for at-home cervical cancer screening available nationwide. By creating the option for a woman to screen for cervical cancer from the comfort of home with virtual support and personalized follow-up care when needed, Teal can increase access to this life-saving cancer screening. Teal Health is a member of the Cervical Cancer Roundtable, a joint collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Moonshot, a coalition of industry leaders with the goal of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health concern in the US. To learn more, visit www.getteal.com.

SOURCE Teal Health