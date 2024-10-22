Team #129 is No. 1: Jeep® Brand Celebrates Victory at Rebelle Rally With Veteran Team and Jeep Gladiator Pickup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Driving a Desert Rated Jeep® Gladiator Mojave, veteran competitors Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit clinched their third victory in four years at the grueling 2024 Rebelle Rally - the first and only women’s off-road navigation rally in the U.S. Jeep 4x4 vehicles have now secured seven out of nine overall wins since the rally began.

The dust has settled on the 2024 Rebelle Rally, and once again veteran competitors Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit stand atop the podium with Jeep® brand.

For the third time in four years, Barlow and Petereit, Team #129, earned both the overall win and Bone Stock category win in a Jeep vehicle, competing for the first time in a 2024 Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup.

The Rebelle Rally is the first and only women's off-road navigation rally in the United States, blending the love of driving with the ultimate challenge of precise navigation. No GPS, cell phones or personal support crews are permitted. The off-road competition takes place over eight days and 1,500 miles across the Nevada and California deserts.

"Congratulations to Nena and Teralin on their incredible victory at the 2024 Rebelle Rally behind the wheel of a 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave," said Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Their class and overall wins are a testament to their skill, perseverance and teamwork, as well as the unmatched Desert Rated capabilities of Jeep Gladiator Mojave. We also extend our congratulations to the 16 private teams that completed the Rebelle Rally with their personal Jeep vehicles. Your trust in our vehicles, along with your endurance and achievements, inspires everyone in the Jeep community."

Team #129 - Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit

Based in Arizona, Nena Barlow runs Barlow Adventures, offering four-wheel-drive training, Jeep SUV rentals and guided trips throughout the southwestern United States. Teralin Petereit, a nurse from Utah, has embraced off-roading as a hobby, navigating numerous trails and competitions over the years. Barlow and Petereit are among the most accomplished Rebelle Rally veterans, having competed in a combined 16 rallies (four as teammates) and securing individual podium finishes 14 times.

"The course was rough, the competition was tough, but it was like the Mojave was built for exactly this rally," said Barlow. "We ran hard for all eight days and used all the advantages that the Mojave gave us with the fast desert suspension and the rear locker for climbing rocky hills. Me, Teralin and the Mojave finished whole and happy!"

Said Rebelle Rally Founder Emily Miller: "Barlow, Petereit and Jeep remain a winning combination at the Rebelle Rally. Not only did the Jeep Gladiator Mojave perform flawlessly, capturing the win, but did it as a Bone Stock vehicle with no modifications. Impressive."

2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave = King of the Desert

The only Jeep brand vehicle to carry the Desert Rated badge, the Gladiator Mojave combines new-for-2024 features, including standard side-curtain air bags and a 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio, with new levels of capability and the ability to master high-speed desert and sand terrains. Flourishing in dry, unforgiving environments, Gladiator Mojave features a reinforced frame and axles, strengthened iron steering knuckles and an enhanced suspension with segment exclusive FOX hydraulic jounce bumpers. This high-speed desert racer is made to conquer the dunes.

The Desert Rated Gladiator Mojave has been developed against a series of strenuous tests in five categories: ride control and stability, traction, ground clearance, maneuverability and desert prowess.

Ride Control and Stability: With a groundbreaking desert-tuned suspension, Gladiator Mojave tackles undulating desert terrain with uncompromising control and comfort

Traction: By strategically managing and delivering power, Gladiator Mojave conquers unpredictable surfaces, such as sand, gravel and loose dirt, with confidence

Ground Clearance: Maximized running clearances with an optimized suspension allow Gladiator Mojave to crest dunes, blast through whoops and anything else the desert can throw at it

Maneuverability: Nimble and responsive handling allows Gladiator Mojave to become an extension of the driver when swiftly navigating desert terrain and climbing extreme angles

Desert Prowess: Tested and proven to withstand the intense heat, coarse sand, loose gravel and intrusive dust that accompany unforgiving desert environments

Rebelle Rally

The Rebelle Rally is the longest competitive off-road rally for women in the United States, traversing more than 1,500 miles through Nevada and California's iconic mountain and desert terrain. The endurance competition consists of precision driving and navigating and not fastest speed. The eight-day competition is innovative and unique, using maps, compass, roadbooks and strategy – known as Rebelle Format. There are no GPS, cell phones or personal support crews. The Rebelle Rally is the ultimate proving ground for people, products, and vehicles. It challenges and pushes competitors and the vehicles they drive to the limits. Visit RebelleRally.com for more information.

