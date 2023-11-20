Team Honda Research West Dominates NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Multiple Podium Finishes on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS Tires

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the company supported three podium finishes for Team Honda Research West (THRW), a team made up of Honda associates who race and crew in their spare time, on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires at the 2023 National Auto Sport Association (NASA) 25 Hours of Thunderhill Nov. 10-12, 2023. The NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill is the longest closed-course endurance race in North America and is often considered one of the most grueling endurance races in the nation, attracting amateur and professional sports car drivers from around the world.

Photo Credit: Phil Sutherland
Bridgestone teamed up with THRW and equipped all three of its race cars competing in the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Potenza RE-71RS tires, including:

  • #25 2023 Honda Civic Type R (1st place in E0 class; 3rd place overall)
  • #24 2023 Honda Civic Type R (2nd place in E0 class; 5th place overall)
  • #22 2022 Honda Civic Si (2nd place in E1 class; 8th place overall)

"As someone who tests tires commercially, I am well-versed in what works in motorsports and the type of product that will help us get the most out of our performance in an environment like Thunderhill," said Andy Hollis, Crew Chief, #25 and #24 Honda Civic Type R. "We chose the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires due to its consistent and long-lasting performance, which ultimately provided our 25 Hours of Thunderhill teams the winning edge."

Launched in April 2022, the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tire is engineered for grassroots racing, designed with track day, autocross and endurance racing drivers in mind. The flagship Potenza product, RE-71RS, is a dedicated track tire designed for precision performance, delivering blistering lap times, enhanced steering and grip, and extended wear life1. The Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tire is available in 38 sizes from 15 to 20-inch rim diameters in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Popular fitments include Mazda Miata, Subaru BRZ, Ford Mustang, Porshe Cayman and BMW 3-Series.

1 Comparison based on the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires vs. the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:
Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

