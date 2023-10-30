Team IEHP raises $10,000 for 2023 Inland Empire More Than Pink Walk

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) went pink for a cause close to many – breast cancer awareness.

More than 150 team members, their family and friends gathered in Murrieta earlier this month to participate in the 2023 Inland Empire More Than Pink Walk, an annual community tradition that raises funds for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

In addition to raising funds for Susan G. Komen, IEHP was a presenting sponsor for the annual event, which takes place in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the nonprofit, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, and every 12 minutes in the U.S., breast cancer takes a life. Susan G. Komen hosts fundraising efforts year-round, but the More Thank Pink Walks held across the country does more than raise additional dollars: it brings communities together to support and lift one another up.

"IEHP continues to support this walk as the Susan G. Komen Foundation is a trusted, go-to resource for timely, accurate breast health and breast cancer information, services and resources," explained Susie White, IEHP's chief operating officer. "Our vision is to not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health, and we want to ensure the community has access to quality screening, diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer."

One of those resources is the Komen Patient Care Center, a free and personalized service available to patients, caregivers and family members. The service offers education and information, emotional support, financial assistance, and screening and diagnostics. To learn more about the center, go to www.komen.org or call 877-465-6636.

IEHP members also have access to breast cancer resources and services at www.iehp.org or through Member Services at 800-440-IEHP (4347). IEHP encourages members to begin scheduling screenings as early as age 40 since early detection is key.

The 2023 Inland Empire More Than Pink Walk marked IEHP's third year participating in the fundraising effort as both a team and event sponsor, this time bringing in more than $10,000 for the cause.

"We envision a continued partnership and hope to engage more team members to participate in the walk each year," White said.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

