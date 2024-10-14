Team IEHP raises $25,000 for Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK Walk

"Coming together as an organization to walk reminds me of the family, friends and community who are impacted by breast cancer," said Susie White, IEHP's chief operating officer. "I walk for my mom and to remind others that they are not alone in their journey. Together, we can make a lasting impact one step at a time."

Jill Eaton, executive director of the nonprofit's Inland Empire and Nevada region, agreed.

"We are honored to have IEHP, the 2024 Pilar sponsor for the Susan G. Komen Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK walk, [on board]. Together we are making a profound impact in the fight against breast cancer," she said. "Supporting individuals in our community who are facing breast cancer is essential to our mission, and we do not do this alone."

Projections from Susan G. Komen show one woman dies every 12 minutes in the U.S. due to breast cancer. This year alone, the nonprofit estimates 32,600 women living in California will receive a breast cancer diagnosis.

"Participation in 'Team IEHP Goes Pink' grows every year, and the generosity of our team never ceases to amaze me," said Rebecca Mayer, director of operations administration for IEHP. "I'm lucky to work for an organization where everyone believes in opening access to optimal care."

Early detection is key. IEHP encourages women 40 and up to schedule their annual mammogram with their provider as soon as possible, even if there is no family history of cancer.

For more health resources, including information on IEHP and Alinea Medical Imaging's Mobile Mammogram Clinics, visit iehp.org.

