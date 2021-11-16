Team Panasonic Broadens its North American Reach with New Addition to Roster

Launched in 2020 with world-renowned Olympians and Paralympians Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, Lex Gillette and Sakura Kokumai at the helm, Team Panasonic is comprised of the company's more than 260,000 employees worldwide who are devoted to fostering the next generation of innovators and making the world a better place.

"Tyler McGregor has an infectious passion for his sport and is a strong advocate for cancer research through his work with The Terry Fox Foundation," said Julianna Benedick, head of marketing, Panasonic Corporation of North America. "We believe that determination and tenacity are essential ingredients to driving progress, which is why we're proud to welcome him as our first member of Team Canada to Team Panasonic."

McGregor was an accomplished Junior Hockey player in Canada, having advanced to AAA Hockey before being diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma, a form of soft tissue cancer, at 15-years-old while recovering from an injury in his left leg. Shortly after his diagnosis, the cancer had spread to his lower leg and amputation was inevitable. During his rehabilitation a former coach introduced him to sledge hockey and by 2012, McGregor had qualified for Team Canada. Today, McGregor is arguably one of the best para ice hockey players in the world and has been critical in Team Canada winning two golds and silver at the IPC World Championships and silver in the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

"As an amputee and cancer survivor, I know what it's like to have your world turned upside down and the determination it takes to overcome these obstacles and return to your passions," said McGregor. "I'm honored to join Team Panasonic and play a role in achieving its mission to foster equity, progress and purposeful action for the next generation."

Since its launch, Panasonic as a worldwide partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (AV equipment), is broadening its reach by welcoming Olympians and Paralympians like figure skater Nathan Chen, short-track speed skater, Maame Biney and Paralympic snowboarder, Noah Elliott, as well as Tyler McGregor heading into the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

To learn more about how Team Panasonic is moving the world forward, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/whatmovesus/team-panasonic .

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/.

Connect with Panasonic Corporation of North America:

Instagram, Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

www.panasonic.com

