TeamSnap Surpasses $20 Million Given Back to Youth Sports Through Brand-Sponsored Programs

Milestone Underscores Scalable Model Delivering Real Community Impact While Connecting Brands with Communities Nationwide

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the #1 youth sports management platform, today announced it has surpassed $20 million given back to youth sports organizations nationwide through brand-sponsored programs on its platform. The milestone reflects the scale and durability of TeamSnap's sponsorship infrastructure, delivering measurable value for national brands by connecting them with engaged families and supporting sustained participation across local sports communities.

The $20 million milestone marks a foundation for TeamSnap's continued growth, reinforcing youth sports as a powerful, scalable channel for brand engagement and long-term community connection. Speed Speed

Through these programs, TeamSnap has facilitated sponsorship funding for more than 45,000 youth sports organizations and 4 million teams, reaching 17.3 million households across the U.S. and Canada. In total, brand sponsorships activated through TeamSnap reach more than 100 million parents, players, coaches, and fans annually through on-field and in-community activations.

As youth sports participation costs have risen more than 40 percent since 2019, TeamSnap's sponsorship model helps reduce operational friction for leagues and clubs by offsetting common expenses such as registration, equipment, travel, and tournament fees. The result is greater continuity for families invested in youth sports and more sustainable operations for the organizations that serve them.

"This milestone reflects the infrastructure we have built to operate at national scale while delivering tangible, local outcomes," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "TeamSnap enables brands to show up consistently in communities families trust, while ensuring youth sports organizations have the support they need to keep seasons running smoothly. It is a model designed for long-term participation, engagement, and value on both sides."

Youth sports reaches nearly half of the U.S. population and represents one of the most trusted environments for engaging families. More than 570 national and regional brand partners across CPG, automotive, travel, finance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications, including Spectrum, Fiber Home Internet, Kraft Heinz, Meiji America, Progressive, ScottsMiracle-Gro, BODYARMOR, and e.l.f. Beauty, currently leverage TeamSnap's platform to activate sponsorships and advertising programs at scale with local relevance.

"Participation in youth sports brings neighbors together and strengthens communities," said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Spectrum. "Partnering with TeamSnap allows us to support local leagues at scale while building lasting connections with families across the country. It's an impactful way for us to invest in the communities we proudly serve."

For leagues and clubs, sponsorship funding delivered through TeamSnap helps ensure programs remain well-resourced and accessible season after season.

"The sponsorship funding our clubs have received through TeamSnap helped manage costs and focus on delivering a strong experience for our families," said Justin Miller, CEO of Rush Soccer. "Support like this makes a real difference at the local level and helps keep participation steady across our programs."

With unmatched reach across millions of teams and tens of millions of families, TeamSnap has become a central platform for youth sports sponsorships nationwide. The $20 million milestone marks a foundation for continued growth, reinforcing youth sports as a powerful, scalable channel for brand engagement and long-term community connection.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap – the #1 sports management platform – has pioneered the future of youth sports technology for more than 15 years. With 19,000+ sports organizations and more than 30 million parents, players, coaches and administrators across more than 100 different sports and activities, TeamSnap powers the largest and most engaged online community in youth sports. Through TeamSnap, brands have invested more than $20 million in youth sports sponsorships, fueling communities and giving more kids the chance to play.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly for TeamSnap

[email protected]

973-349-2959

SOURCE TeamSnap