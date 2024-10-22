TeamSnap Announces the Appointments of Two Key Executives

Company Expands Leadership Team, Welcoming Steven Neel as CFO and Scott Engelman as SVP of Marketing to Drive Strategic Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of youth sports management software and the largest online community for youth sports, today announced the additions of two key executive leaders – Steven Neel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Scott Engelman as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Marketing.

"I am excited to welcome both Steven and Scott to the TeamSnap executive leadership team," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "Their combined expertise in financial strategy and marketing innovation will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business, deepen our impact in the youth sports market, and deliver even more value to our community of youth sports operators, coaches, parents, athletes, and fans."

As CFO, Mr. Neel will be responsible for overseeing all financial and back office aspects of the company and ensuring TeamSnap is strongly positioned to continue advancing and innovating within the youth sports industry. He brings 10 years of investment banking and 23 years of payments software experience delivering insights that influence key business decisions, optimizing performance to strengthen organizational financial health, and delivering sustainable results. Prior to joining TeamSnap, Mr. Neel was the CFO of Sphere Commerce, a software and financial technology company providing solutions that integrate payments and software.

"I am thrilled to join TeamSnap during this period of rapid growth and opportunity," said Steven Neel, CFO at TeamSnap. "I am looking forward to working closely with the leadership team to build on TeamSnap's already strong financial foundation, drive operational efficiencies, and support strategic initiatives that will propel the company to its next phase of success."

TeamSnap also announced the appointment of Mr. Engelman as its new SVP of Marketing. In this newly created position, Mr. Engelman will lead all of TeamSnap's marketing initiatives, focused on driving brand awareness, customer acquisition, product engagement, and revenue growth. With over 20 years of experience as a technology marketing executive, Mr. Engelman has successfully delivered growth, monetization, and innovation at leading technology companies such as Coursera, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

"As a parent and a coach of kids playing multiple sports throughout the year, I experience both the incredible positive impact of sports on my kids and community, and also the stress and chaos of managing our sports lives," said Scott Engelman, SVP of Marketing at TeamSnap. "I'm thrilled to join TeamSnap to further elevate a beloved brand and connect all of our audiences with the value of TeamSnap's powerful products and platform."

