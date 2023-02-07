TeamSnap Experiences Another Year of Record Growth in 2022

Leader in Sports Tech Closed Out Another Year of Rapid Growth With a Major Acquisition in Q4; Across its Leading Platform, Monthly Active Users Grew by 23% in 2022 While TeamSnap Surpassed 2M Daily Active Users, a +35% Increase YOY

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and the online community for everything youth sports, experienced another year of rapid growth in 2022, with key milestones including the launch of an enhanced TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues offering, its community impact program, TeamSnap Impact, as well as the acquisition of LeagueSide.

"2022 was another record setting year for TeamSnap's growth. Our youth sports community hosted nearly 25 million events on our leading platform, which is a +19% YoY increase compared to 2021 and shattered our previous company record," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "Last year, we also rolled out the new TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues and many of our partners have told us this enhanced version is further streamlining operations and making life easier – while giving them more time to focus on game day. In addition, in Q4 we announced our acquisition of LeagueSide, which is a hard-earned victory for us, our community and our partners – and is a resounding affirmation of our commitment to our core objectives."

The acquisition of LeagueSide marked a pivotal point in TeamSnap's evolution toward becoming the No. 1 technology platform in youth and amateur sports. The on-field sponsorship opportunities now available on TeamSnap's platform can also help reduce costs for families and youth athletes to participate in sports, furthering TeamSnap's mission to make youth sports accessible to all. In 2022, these sponsorships impacted more than 2 million youth athletes, driving direct sponsorship funding of more than $4 million to community-based youth sports organizations across the country.

TeamSnap's Post-Acquisition Reach and Offering

Expands network of sports organizations to nearly 40,000.

Offers digital access to 25 million logged in and authenticated families and coaches.

Provides sponsorship access to 11 million families on the field.

"Our recent survey found that 98% of parents on TeamSnap – a community of more than 25 million logged in participants and coaches, and 11 million families on the field – use our platform to inform decision-making for their family," said Brian Caulfield, COO of TeamSnap. "This is one example of the impact of our technology, which drives us to go above and beyond, and continue innovating each day."

More Key Growth Achievements for TeamSnap in 2022

Market Expansion: TeamSnap garnered 7.76 million unique active users in 2022, a +15% YoY increase. Compared to 2021, on average, monthly active users (MAU) grew by 23% and daily active users (DAU) grew by 35% in 2022. 3.1 million hours of practices, games and events were scheduled across the platform and 120 million total chats were sent by all users.

Customer Adoption & Success: Over 610,000 new teams were created using TeamSnap's platform and users participated in more than 25 million sporting events. Adoption of TeamSnap Tournaments grew by over 400% and adoption of the company's updated website offering grew by 56%. In 2022, TeamSnap expanded its industry-leading customer service team and help channels to include live chat and phone support available 7 days a week.

Launch of TeamSnap Impact: This division within TeamSnap is 100% focused on enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all. It is dedicated to tackling the major problems facing youth sports including affordability, gender equality, quality coaching and more. To kick off the program in 2022, TeamSnap partnered with Philadelphia Youth Sports Basketball and Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative–providing them with direct funding, technology grants and discounted packages to help improve participation, communication and coordination of events. In 2022, TeamSnap Impact dollars directly impacted nearly 2,000 kids. Lance Lee, Director of TeamSnap Community Impact, projects that over 5,000 kids will be directly impacted by TeamSnap Impact in 2023.

Strategic Partnerships: TeamSnap greatly expanded its footprint within youth soccer, launching new partnerships with the Maryland State Youth Soccer Association (MSYSA), the California Youth Soccer Association (Cal North) and the National Indoor Soccer League (NISL). Also in 2022, TeamSnap proudly announced an integration with Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO). The three-year partnership is now bringing cutting-edge sports management technology solutions to one of the most well-known brands and non-profits that utilizes sports to make a difference in the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

