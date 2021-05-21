Teamster Carhaul Members Approve One-Year Contract Extension

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamster carhaul members have overwhelmingly approved a one-year contract extension that provides Maintenance of Benefits and monetary increases for bargaining unit employees.

The one-year extension was approved by a 90.45 to 9.55 percent margin. Workers voted over the past several weeks, and votes were counted today.

"We are pleased that our members agreed with the unanimous decision of the union's bargaining committee that this proposal is in the best interests of our members," said Kevin Moore, Director of the Teamsters Carhaul Division and Co-Chairman of the Teamsters National Automobile Transporters Industry Negotiating Committee. "The pandemic continues to cause severe economic impacts and this extension will allow the union to prepare for normal negotiations next year."

The pandemic has caused supply chain issues that have ravaged the auto industry over the past year. Several large automakers have had to cut production this year over disruptions due to COVID-19 that resulted in a global chip shortage.

The extension provides workers with a repeat of the last year of the existing contract, which contains the highest monetary increases within the current contract. It also maintains health, welfare and pension benefits.

