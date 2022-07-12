TEAMSTER CARHAULERS RATIFY NATIONAL AGREEMENT

Contract Addresses Members' Top Priorities, Establishes National Organizing Model

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamster carhaulers ratified a new National Master Automobile Transporters Agreement (NMATA) today, securing the most lucrative carhaul contract in Teamster history. All three regional supplemental agreements were also ratified, successfully addressing members' top priorities.

Ballots were counted before an independent observer, and the agreement was ratified by a 63-37 percent margin. Voter turnout was the highest in years, with more than 50 percent of the membership casting ballots. The NMATA is retroactive to June 1, 2022, and expires Aug. 31, 2025. The agreement covers more than 4,000 members at 29 local unions throughout the U.S.

On June 16, leaders from carhaul locals across the country unanimously endorsed the NMATA tentative agreement, paving the way for today's vote.

The agreement provides members with significant wage increases over the next three years, in addition to rate increases. The contract also increases the cost-of-living adjustment and secures countless other improvements, including: work rule improvements; maintenance of benefits, health and welfare and pension; MLK Day as a paid holiday; increases to other monetary items, such as lead premium, shift premium, boot allowance and border crossing; and, any driver who has pulled four or more legs on any trip shall be paid the full rate or applicable zone rate whichever is greater on all legs.

"This agreement restores faith among our carhaul members and lays the foundation to rebuild a core Teamster industry after years of decline and neglect," said Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President and Chair of the Teamsters National Automobile Transporters Industry Negotiating Committee (TNATINC). "It will take hard work and vigilance to organize new workers and enforce this contract, but we have the ability to keep momentum moving in the right direction."

For the first time, the national negotiating committee included rank-and-file members who work in the industry.

"Teamster carhaulers were the most important part of reaching this deal, providing input on proposals, and staying engaged throughout the bargaining process. Rank-and-file members of the bargaining committee played a key role in negotiations, providing their real-life, firsthand experience on the job during talks with the companies," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman, who formerly worked as a carhauler and served as a TNATINC member. "In recent years, rates in this industry stagnated and membership dropped. But we've reset the standard. This agreement is the most lucrative carhaul contract in the history of our union."

The agreement also establishes a new national organizing model for the Teamsters to rebuild union density in the carhaul industry.

"This contract was all about putting members first. They were engaged throughout the process, and we listened to their input every step of the way," said Avral Thompson, Teamsters Carhaul Division Director and TNATINC Co-Chair. "We have charted a new course with this agreement—resetting industry standards, improving working conditions and rebuilding union density for a stronger and more secure future."

