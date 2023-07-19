TEAMSTER FLIGHT ATTENDANTS DEMAND FAIR CONTRACT AT INFORMATIONAL PICKET

News provided by

Teamsters Local 120

19 Jul, 2023, 11:52 ET

Sun Country Workers Want Wages, Benefits that Reward Loyalty to Carrier

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight attendants at Sun Country Airlines who are represented by Teamsters Local 120 held an informational picket outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. It is the second labor action at the airport that Local 120 has taken part of in less than one week.

"The airline industry is once again booming, and last year Sun Country had its best year ever," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters Central Region International Vice President and President of Local 120. "So many flight attendants have stuck with their employer through the bad times, so Sun Country and other passenger carriers need to do something that most of corporate America has seemingly forgotten about: reward loyalty."

"We're calling on Sun Country customers – who are stakeholders in the company – to stand with flight attendants in their fight for a good contract," said Joe Ferreira, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "This company wouldn't have staged such a significant comeback from the pandemic if it wasn't for the hardworking men and women who are picketing today."

"Nothing we are calling for is unreasonable – we're simply asking for wages, retirement contributions, and working conditions commensurate with the industry standard for low-cost carriers," said the Sun Country Airlines Flight Attendant Negotiating Committee in a statement. "We stand united on working towards an agreement amenable to all parties involved."

Teamsters Local 120 represents nearly 12,000 members in four states: Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Local 120 represents workers at over 300 employers in both the private and public sector. For more information, visit teamsterslocal120.org/

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS AT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES TO HOLD INFORMATIONAL PICKET

TEAMSTER FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE DOWN SUN COUNTRY TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.