TEAMSTER FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE DOWN SUN COUNTRY TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

News provided by

Teamsters Local 120

23 May, 2023, 15:17 ET

Workers Demand Compensation Package that Rewards Loyalty to Carrier

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight attendants at Sun Country Airlines who are represented by Teamsters Local 120 have voted overwhelmingly to reject their latest collective bargaining agreement with the carrier.

"Earlier this year, Sun Country told investors and shareholders that it grew year-over-year revenue by 43.6 percent to $894.4 million, a record high for the employer," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters Central Region International Vice President and President of Local 120. "Aviation can be a volatile industry, and these workers have stuck with the company through thick and thin. Now that the company is doing well, it's time for them to share the wealth."

"We stand with Local 120 flight attendants in their campaign to get a strong contract at this employer," said Joe Ferreira, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "These workers are the frontlines of this industry, and they deserve a collective bargaining agreement that reflects how valuable they are to the employer."

"The flight attendants did this to make a point – this contract is not good enough," said the Sun Country Airlines Flight Attendant Negotiating Committee in a statement. "We stand together to work towards an agreement that will be acceptable for everyone."

Teamsters Local 120 represents nearly 12,000 members in four states: Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Local 120 represents workers at over 300 employers in both the private and public sector. For more information, visit teamsterslocal120.org/

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877 
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120

Also from this source

ST. PAUL CITY WORKERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.