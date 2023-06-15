TEAMSTER LEADERS ENDORSE TENTATIVE ABF AGREEMENT

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

15 Jun, 2023, 18:22 ET

Union Officials Unanimously Approve National Contract Proposal

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Union local leaders have announced their endorsement and support for the tentative agreement reached between the Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee (TNFINC) and ABF Freight. The national contract covers over 8,500 members.

"With this new agreement, we have reset the standard and charted a new course for the entire freight industry," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The gains made at the table are a testament to our strength and commitment to revamp and rebuild the Freight Division."

The five-year agreement will run from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2028. The current agreement expires June 30.

Highlights of the tentative agreement include:

  • Wage Increases: Members will receive a $3.50 per hour raise effective July 1, 2023, with a total of $6.50 in raises over the life of the agreement. The wage increase in year one alone surpasses those of the entire previous contract, providing meaningful improvements for members.

  • Expanded Benefits: MLK Day has been added as a new paid holiday, recognizing the significance of this day. Starting January 1, 2024, two additional annual paid sick days will be added to the contractual minimum, increasing the minimum number of paid sick days from five to seven.

  • Health, Welfare, & Pension Contributions: The company is required to increase its contributions to health, welfare, and pension plans, with a total of $4.46 per hour of additional contributions over the term of the agreement. These contributions provide vital support for members' health care and retirement needs.

  • Protections and Safeguards: The tentative agreement includes provisions to safeguard members' rights and well-being. It prohibits the use of invasive technology, such as inward-facing cab cameras, audio recorders, body sensors, and biometric technology in vehicles operated by bargaining unit employees. It also ensures protections against the use of autonomous vehicles or freight transportation without drivers/operators, safeguarding job security.

"This committee did a fantastic job and worked hard to secure this very strong tentative agreement," said John A. Murphy, Teamsters National Freight Director. "Their months of dedication and resolve have resulted in a comprehensive agreement that addresses members' top priorities and secures significant economic gains and non-economic improvements."

Balloting will be conducted in person by each local union.

