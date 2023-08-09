TEAMSTERS AMAZON STRIKE EXTENDS TO CENTRAL VALLEY WAREHOUSE

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

09 Aug, 2023, 10:43 ET

Palmdale Amazon Drivers on Unfair Labor Practice Strike Demand Company Bargain Over Low Pay, Dangerous Working Conditions

TRACY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Striking Amazon delivery drivers and dispatchers from Palmdale, Calif., extended their picket line to a fulfillment center (OAK4) in California's Central Valley today, to demand the e-commerce giant stop its unfair labor practices. The growing strike will continue until Amazon reinstates the unlawfully terminated Palmdale employees, recognizes the Teamsters, respects the contract negotiated by the workers, and bargains with the Teamsters Union to address low pay and dangerous working conditions.

"A trillion-dollar company like Amazon can do better than $19.75 an hour for the people who deliver its packages," said Brandon Vides, a striking Amazon driver who traveled to Tracy for the picket line. "We are on strike to put an end to Amazon's unfair labor practices and force this company to take responsibility for the wellbeing of its workers."

Amazon drivers and dispatchers began their unfair labor practice strike at an Amazon delivery station in Palmdale, Calif., on June 24. They have picketed 10 Amazon warehouses around the country during their seven-week strike, including facilities in California, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Georgia.

"Since this strike started on June 24, these Amazon workers have remained united in pursuit of fair pay and safe jobs," said Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 396 in Los Angeles. "Despite Amazon's illegal refusal to recognize their union or engage in bargaining, the community and fellow workers in this industry have consistently shown unwavering support. Millions of Teamster members stand shoulder to shoulder, with firm resolve, supporting their brothers and sisters at Amazon. Together, we are resolute in holding this corporate criminal accountable for its treatment of their workers."

"We stand in solidarity with the Amazon Teamsters from Palmdale in their fight against Amazon's abuses," said Jason Rabinowitz, President of Teamsters Joint Council 7. "Teamsters at UPS recently won a historic tentative agreement by organizing and demanding what they deserve. It is great to see Amazon workers fighting for what they need too and every Teamster supports them."

The 84 workers in Palmdale joined Teamsters Local 396 and bargained a contract with Amazon's Delivery Service Partner (DSP), Battle-Tested Strategies (BTS), in April. Despite the absolute control it wields over BTS and workers' terms and conditions of employment, Amazon has refused to recognize and honor the union contract. Instead, Amazon has engaged in dozens of unfair labor practices in violation of federal labor law, including terminating the entire unit of newly-organized workers.

Amazon drivers in Palmdale organized with the Teamsters to protect their safety in extreme temperatures, which regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit during Palmdale summers. Their Teamster contract guarantees the rights of workers to drive safe equipment and refuse unsafe deliveries. Making the contract's protections a reality will require an overhaul of Amazon's exploitative labor practices.

Founded in 1903, the Teamsters Union represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more and follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS CALL ON FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO REFORM CORPORATE BANKRUPTCY LAWS

TEAMSTERS: YELLOW FAILS WORKERS ONE MORE TIME

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.