Teamsters And Republic Meet For Negotiations

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 25 met with Republic Services in an effort to end the six-week strike taking place in the towns of Marshfield, Rockland and Abington. This morning's negotiations session was the eighth meeting since negotiations began in March.

Local 25 made significant modifications to its proposal on pensions and health insurance and several other issues which would conform to the benefits currently enjoyed by Local 25 members who are employed by Republic Services in Boston, Revere and Quincy. Republic responded by reoffering its August 21, 2019 proposal, which was the original cause of the strike.

As a result of Republic's refusal to bargain in good faith and the unanimous support of the strikers to continue the labor dispute, Local 25 announced the strike would continue until Republic agrees to a reasonable contract.

"Republic's offer and attitude are repugnant and an affront to the hard-working employees that created the huge profits enjoyed by the shareholders of Republic Services," said Sean O'Brien, Local 25 Principal Officer. "Unfortunately, Republic's insulting offer is consistent with the anti-worker attitude shown by too many national companies even though they now have achieved record-breaking profits. It's time for working people, especially union members, to fight back and get their fair share of the profits enjoyed by their employers. As far as Teamsters Local 25 is concerned we will never give up the battle as long as our members are disrespected by Republic Services. The fight will continue:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sean Martin, (617) 756-7474 (mobile)

SOURCE Teamsters Local 25