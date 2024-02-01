TEAMSTERS: ANHEUSER-BUSCH STRIKE APPEARS UNAVOIDABLE

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

01 Feb, 2024, 10:21 ET

O'Brien Demands Last, Best, and Final Offer From Global Beermaker

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien demanded Anheuser-Busch deliver its last, best, and final offer, after the company wasted another negotiating session putting forth an unacceptable proposal that threatens to kill Teamster jobs by closing breweries and permanently laying off Teamsters systemwide.

After refusing to commit to protecting Teamster jobs since mid-November, Anheuser-Busch executives returned to the bargaining table this week with an offer to butcher the good-paying jobs behind its products. If the company does not reverse course and come to terms on an agreement that rewards and protects workers, 5,000 Teamsters will be forced to go on strike as soon as March 1.

"The halting of beer production at Anheuser-Busch's U.S. breweries appears imminent and unavoidable," O'Brien said. "This company has got to get its priorities straight. With its actions during negotiations this week, Anheuser-Busch made clear it is hellbent on destroying American jobs. They can throw billions of dollars at Super Bowl ads and Wall Street, but they can't seem to bargain a contract that respects the Teamsters who do the real work inside these breweries. They have a harsh reality awaiting them when Anheuser-Busch breweries are empty, and Teamsters are on the streets."

O'Brien insisted the global beermaker commit to job security for Teamsters, warning Anheuser-Busch executives that the company has now entered dangerous territory by submitting a regressive contract proposal that would harm Teamster members.

"Anheuser-Busch Teamsters are united nationwide. Our members are only getting stronger and more unified with every shameless and insulting 'offer' this company has the gall to come up with," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "I want to be very clear that our members will not work a minute past the February 29 expiration of our current contract without an agreement in hand that is worthy of their labor."

Despite repeated requests by the union, Anheuser-Busch delayed contract negotiations for the last two months. As a further sign of disrespect, the company's negotiators also refused this week to agree to the union's request for Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Anheuser-Busch proposed the Teamsters give up an existing contractual holiday, which is a non-starter for workers.

Last week, O'Brien and Padellaro gave Anheuser-Busch a full copy of the model contract that Anheuser-Busch Teamsters across the country overwhelmingly pre-ratified. With 94 percent approval by workers, the model agreement includes language protecting jobs, recapturing lost union work, increasing retirement benefits, and boosting wages.

On Dec. 16, thousands of Teamsters at 12 Anheuser-Busch breweries voted by 99 percent to authorize a strike should the company fail to reach agreement on a new five-year deal.

Teamsters at Anheuser-Busch brew, package, and ship Budweiser, Bud Light, and other products, maintain breweries and equipment, and care for the world-famous Clydesdales.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS TRIUMPHANT IN STRIKE AGAINST US FOODS

TEAMSTERS TRIUMPHANT IN STRIKE AGAINST US FOODS

Following nearly three weeks on the picket line, the Teamsters' strike against US Foods is over. After immense pressure and picket-line extensions...
TEAMSTERS WARN ANHEUSER-BUSCH: SIGN CONTRACT OR FACE STRIKE, NATIONWIDE BOYCOTT

TEAMSTERS WARN ANHEUSER-BUSCH: SIGN CONTRACT OR FACE STRIKE, NATIONWIDE BOYCOTT

Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien delivered a stern message to Anheuser-Busch as contract negotiations resumed today in Washington, D.C. —...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.