TEAMSTERS: ANHEUSER-BUSCH STRIKE APPEARS UNAVOIDABLE

O'Brien Demands Last, Best, and Final Offer From Global Beermaker

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien demanded Anheuser-Busch deliver its last, best, and final offer, after the company wasted another negotiating session putting forth an unacceptable proposal that threatens to kill Teamster jobs by closing breweries and permanently laying off Teamsters systemwide.

After refusing to commit to protecting Teamster jobs since mid-November, Anheuser-Busch executives returned to the bargaining table this week with an offer to butcher the good-paying jobs behind its products. If the company does not reverse course and come to terms on an agreement that rewards and protects workers, 5,000 Teamsters will be forced to go on strike as soon as March 1.

"The halting of beer production at Anheuser-Busch's U.S. breweries appears imminent and unavoidable," O'Brien said. "This company has got to get its priorities straight. With its actions during negotiations this week, Anheuser-Busch made clear it is hellbent on destroying American jobs. They can throw billions of dollars at Super Bowl ads and Wall Street, but they can't seem to bargain a contract that respects the Teamsters who do the real work inside these breweries. They have a harsh reality awaiting them when Anheuser-Busch breweries are empty, and Teamsters are on the streets."

O'Brien insisted the global beermaker commit to job security for Teamsters, warning Anheuser-Busch executives that the company has now entered dangerous territory by submitting a regressive contract proposal that would harm Teamster members.

"Anheuser-Busch Teamsters are united nationwide. Our members are only getting stronger and more unified with every shameless and insulting 'offer' this company has the gall to come up with," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "I want to be very clear that our members will not work a minute past the February 29 expiration of our current contract without an agreement in hand that is worthy of their labor."

Despite repeated requests by the union, Anheuser-Busch delayed contract negotiations for the last two months. As a further sign of disrespect, the company's negotiators also refused this week to agree to the union's request for Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Anheuser-Busch proposed the Teamsters give up an existing contractual holiday, which is a non-starter for workers.

Last week, O'Brien and Padellaro gave Anheuser-Busch a full copy of the model contract that Anheuser-Busch Teamsters across the country overwhelmingly pre-ratified. With 94 percent approval by workers, the model agreement includes language protecting jobs, recapturing lost union work, increasing retirement benefits, and boosting wages.

On Dec. 16, thousands of Teamsters at 12 Anheuser-Busch breweries voted by 99 percent to authorize a strike should the company fail to reach agreement on a new five-year deal.

Teamsters at Anheuser-Busch brew, package, and ship Budweiser, Bud Light, and other products, maintain breweries and equipment, and care for the world-famous Clydesdales.

