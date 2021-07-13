Teamsters Applaud Confirmation Of Su As Next Deputy U.S. Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters applaud the U.S. Senate confirming California Labor Secretary Julie Su as the next deputy U.S. Secretary of Labor. Su has long, established record of standing with workers who are being taken advantage of by their employers.

Su has been a friend to the Teamsters in their fight for justice at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Her leadership led to a crackdown on the misclassification of port truck drivers there, and her work to revamp the California Department of Labor Standards Enforcement changed the culture and made it work much more efficiently and effectively to uphold workers' rights.

"Julie Su will make an outstanding Deputy U.S. Secretary of Labor," Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa said. "All working men and women will benefit from her vision and leadership in her new role."

As California labor secretary, Su took on key issues that negatively impacted workers head-on. This included supporting the Teamsters in their fight to put an end to wage theft and worker misclassification.

"Julie Su has been a true friend and ally to California's working families during her time as our state's labor secretary," said Teamsters International Vice President Ron Herrera, who serves as Director of the union's Port Division and Secretary-Treasurer Local 396 in Covina, Calif. "I am confident that she will continue to be a champion for workers throughout the nation."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Galen Munroe (202) 439-7427

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

