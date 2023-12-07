TEAMSTERS APPLAUD FAA RULE ON DRUG TESTING FOR TECHNICIANS AT FOREIGN REPAIR STATIONS

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

07 Dec, 2023, 17:33 ET

New Enforcement Mechanism Will Increase Passenger Safety, Onshore Jobs

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Teamsters are applauding the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its proposed rule to mandate that mechanics at aircraft maintenance facilities in foreign countries be subject to the same drug and alcohol screening as safety-sensitive aircraft mechanics in the United States. The long-awaited rule follows two separate congressional mandates, the last passed in 2016.

"This is a critical step forward in ending our two-tiered aviation safety system, whereby mechanics in countries like China, El Salvador, Brazil, and Singapore don't have to abide by the same rules as American aircraft technicians, who are among the most talented and knowledgeable in the world," said Joe Ferreira, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "There's a huge segment of the flying public that doesn't know that the airplane they are flying on might be repaired by someone who isn't subject to the same substance abuse screening as a technician in this country. When passengers find out about this, they are usually outraged and horrified."

The FAA estimates the proposed rule will affect over 900 foreign repair stations throughout the globe, where U.S. airlines, small and large, are sending maintenance work today without any oversight over drug and alcohol use by the employees of these facilities.

"This will go a long way towards onshoring aviation maintenance jobs by ending an economic incentive that puts the flying public at risk," said Bob Fisher, Teamsters Airline Division Deputy Director. "We will continue to oppose the outsourcing of the work in our craft and demand additional regulatory and statutory requirements to ensure airlines can't cut corners to save money overseas. We look forward to providing the FAA with our insights during the rulemaking process, and to the expeditious implementation of the mandate once it's finalized."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking men and women in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

O'BRIEN TO UPS: TEAMSTERS IN LOUISVILLE MAY STRIKE OVER UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICES

O'BRIEN TO UPS: TEAMSTERS IN LOUISVILLE MAY STRIKE OVER UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICES

The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien on recent actions by UPS to deny collective bargaining rights to...
TEAMSTERS STRIKE DHL OVER UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICES, STALLED CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

TEAMSTERS STRIKE DHL OVER UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICES, STALLED CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

More than 1,100 DHL Express Teamsters at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) went on strike today to protest unfair labor...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.