"After 18 months of hard work on H.R. 2150, the Flags of Convenience Don't Fly Here Act, the Teamsters are pleased that House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster (R-Pa.) decided to include its language in the new FAA reauthorization bill rolled out late last week.

"The measure makes clear under the European Union-U.S. Open Skies agreement that labor standards shouldn't be upended by foreign airlines, and bars the Department of Transportation from issuing an air carrier permit or an exemption from the rules to any EU provider. A 'flag of convenience' carrier is any foreign air carrier that is established in a country other than the home country of its majority ownership in an effort to avoid the home nation's regulations.

"The Teamsters implore Congress to pass this provision so the rights of U.S. airline workers are protected."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (202) 624-6911

tgotsch@teamster.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-applaud-inclusion-of-labor-provision-in-new-faa-reauthorization-bill-300630432.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

